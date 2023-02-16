Did Pippa Middleton bump into Meghan Markle in St Barts? The Princess of Wales' sister enjoyed a luxury vacation with her husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton made headlines when she hit the beach in St Barts rocking a ravishing red bikini this week.

The Princes of Wales' sister and her husband of five years James Matthews are regulars on the star-studded holiday island, as the Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort on St. Barts, one of the region's most exclusive hotels. Discover more favourite royal holiday destinations in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate and Prince William's favourite holiday destinations

Loading the player...

Royal fans were left wondering whether Princess Kate and Prince William had joined them on their sun-soaked vacation after Pippa was pictured rocking a red bikini, but if anything, they were far more likely to bump into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan has long credited the island of St Barts as one of her favourite travel destinations, having swooned over the destination's "crystal clear waters" and unrivalled Creole culture in her former lifestyle blog The Tig.

Could Pippa have seen the Duchess of Sussex while in St Barts?

According to Business Insider, St Barts' array of stunning beaches, luxury yachts, designer boutiques, and delicious restaurants have helped it become a travel hotspot. But it's not just just the luxe aspect that attracts the likes of Duchess Meghan and the Middletons.

Meghan loves the white sand island for its "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

POPULAR: I went to Meghan Markle's favourite travel destination - and it's paradise for yoga lovers

Pippa Middleton is a regular at Eden Rock resort

It's not known whether the former Suits actress has ventured across to her much-loved holiday spot since she married Prince Harry, but it wouldn't be far should they wish to indulge in an idyllic escape.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed out of the spotlight following Prince Harry's slew of interviews addressing his bombshell memoir, Spare.

MORE HARRY & MEGHAN: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's plush $6.5m private jet they use across the globe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping a low profile

The British royal might have divided public opinion with the release of his tell-all autobiography – but that didn’t stop the book from enjoying huge success.

In its first day, Spare sold more than 1.43 million copies in all formats in the United States, Canada and Britain, including pre-orders.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.