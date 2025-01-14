Princess Beatrice has never looked more adorable in skiing photo with flame-haired Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have the most adorable childhood photos together from their sweet matching outfits to relatable sisterly moments.

One moment that may be one of the cutest was back in 1992 when the sister duo took to the slopes for a winter getaway in Klosters, Switzerland. Little Beatrice – then three – donned a fabulous pink ski ensemble, complete with a bow in her bobbed red hair.

© Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice cheekily stuck her tongue out at photographers whilst standing with her flame-haired sister

In the image, ever the elder sister, Beatrice cheekily stuck her tongue out at photographers, whilst her one-year-old sister Eugenie looked into the distance. Eugenie's locks were exactly the colour of her sister's – a beautiful red hue.

That trip was full of adorable sisterly moments, another being a touching photo with their mother Sarah Ferguson.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie looked so adorable wearing snowsuits: Beatrice in red and Eugenie in green, both adorned with matching grey fur collars.

© Press Association/AFP via Getty The trio looked so adorable in photos from the trip in 1992

Proud mum Sarah had her hands on little Beatrice's shoulders, wearing a fabulously 90s jumpsuit which she accessorised with a waist-cinching black belt. Her look was complete with a white fur headband.

Skiing went on to play an incredibly pivotal role in Princess Eugenie's life, as she eventually met her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, whilst on a ski trip in Verbier in 2010.

The York sisters' love for the sport was something passed down by their mum Sarah, who started skiing at age three.

She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family. "Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

"My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy; we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

A family affair

Despite leaving the UK in 2020, one tradition Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inherited from the royal family is teaching their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to ski at a young age.

Last year, Meghan stunned alongside her "wonderful friends" Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen on the slopes of Powder Mountain Ski Resort. They were photographed mid-ski in front of the picture-perfect mountain skyline.

Alongside the image, Heather wrote: "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"