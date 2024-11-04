Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I predict these all-inclusive hotspots will be big in 2025
Digital Cover travel

Mexico, Mauritius and even Austria -  see which 7 places can give you the holiday of a lifetime

Andrea Caamano
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
Forget jam-packed city sightseeing—it’s all about embracing sun-soaked relaxation at luxurious all-inclusive resorts, according to Expedia's latest trend report. With UK Gen Z (that’s the generation born between 1997 and 2012) diving headfirst into the “All-Inclusive Era,” we’ve curated a list of the most spectacular all-inclusive holidays worldwide that promise paradise with every amenity imaginable. You’re welcome.

AVA Resort – Cancun, Mexico
Get ready to immerse yourself in luxury at this upscale beachfront retreat featuring a thrilling water park, six glistening outdoor pools, and an impressive selection of 14 dining options. AVA Resort not only offers breathtaking ocean views and eco-friendly amenities but also easy access to Cancun’s vibrant beaches and nightlife. Traveling with little ones? There’s a kids’ club ready to entertain young guests, so adults can unwind in style.

The AVA resort features a thrilling water park, six glistening outdoor pools, and an impressive selection of 14 dining options
Secrets Playa Blanca – Costa Mujeres, Mexico
For a romantic, adults-only escape, Secrets Playa Blanca delivers with its secluded beachfront location, intimate ambience, and top-tier, all-inclusive service. Featuring gourmet dining, private swim-out suites, and a rejuvenating spa, it’s the go-to choice for couples and honeymooners looking for serenity. Alongside diverse dining options and a private beach club, guests can indulge in activities from water volleyball to tequila tastings. Bonus: the resort is pet-friendly!

Secrets Playa Blanca delivers with its secluded beachfront location, intimate ambience, and top-tier, all-inclusive service
Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera – Cancun, Mexico
This laid-back luxury resort perfectly blends tropical vibes with all-inclusive indulgence. Every room boasts its own margarita bar, and guests can unwind at any of the four pools, dine at the four on-site restaurants, or enjoy an array of recreational activities. Margaritaville brings a unique blend of whimsy and relaxation to Cancun’s gorgeous coastline.

Every room at the Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera boasts its own margarita bar© hotels.com
Alpinresort ValSaa – Sport & Spa – Saalbach, Austria
For those who dream of a snowy escape, this luxurious Austrian resort pairs an all-inclusive package with world-class skiing and outdoor adventures in the breathtaking Austrian Alps. In addition to top-notch spa facilities, guests at the Alpinresort enjoy access to local cable cars, ski buses, and thoughtful amenities like overnight boot-drying racks—making it a ski lover’s paradise.

Alpinresort ValSaa is a ski lover’s paradise© hotels.com
Royalton CHIC Antigua – Saint John’s, Antigua
This adults-only oasis is renowned for its lively atmosphere and glamorous amenities. Perched on a pristine stretch of beach, Royalton CHIC boasts seven tantalising dining options, thrilling water sports, and lively on-site foam parties. It’s the ultimate spot for those looking to mingle and unwind in a luxurious, social setting.

The Royalton CHIC Antigua is renowned for its lively atmosphere and glamorous amenities© hotels.com
Hotel Riu Palace Mauritius – Le Morne, Mauritius
Set against the dramatic backdrop of the UNESCO-listed Le Morne Brabant mountain, this elegant beachfront resort offers a tranquil tropical escape. Along with stylish rooms, diverse dining options, and a serene spa, guests at Hotel Riu enjoy stunning views and access to crystal-clear lagoons. Food, drinks, and all facilities are included, along with private pools, swim-up bars, and even a complimentary scuba lesson for guests eager to explore Mauritius’s underwater wonders.

The Hotel Riu Palace Mauritius is set against the dramatic backdrop of the UNESCO-listed Le Morne Brabant mountain© hotels.com
Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa – Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Perfect for families, Dreams Sapphire is a gorgeous all-inclusive haven just steps from Puerto Morelos Beach. With seven restaurants, a complimentary kids’ club, bicycle rentals, and a water park, there’s something for everyone. Parents can relax while little ones are entertained, all while basking in the laid-back luxury of this tropical resort.

Dreams Sapphire is a gorgeous all-inclusive haven just steps from Puerto Morelos Beach in Mexico© hotels.com
These dreamy all-inclusive getaways are ready to welcome you in 2025 with endless sunshine, pristine beaches, and experiences tailored for the ultimate getaway. Which one will you pick for your next escape?

