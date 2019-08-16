﻿
10 Photos | Travel

10 of the best beaches in the UK to visit when the sun comes out to play

Enjoy the British summertime at these beautiful beaches

...
10 of the best beaches in the UK to visit when the sun comes out to play
You're reading

10 of the best beaches in the UK to visit when the sun comes out to play

1/10
Next

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly reunite on holiday with Phillip Schofield
1-Carbis-Bay-rex0a
Photo: © Rex
1/10

Flicking through Instagram during the summer months can be a painful game. With picture after picture of white beaches, crystal blue sea and hot dog legs resting on tropical islands but no future jet-setting holiday for yourself booked, it can leave you itching for a beach-break.

Luckily you need not venture as far as you think to enjoy a beachside retreat as there are scores of beautiful beaches around the UK with golden sand and crystal clear waters that you could be mistaken for thinking were much further afield. We've rounded up ten of our favourites and they're just as instgrammable …

Carbis Bay Beach, Cornwall

Visit Carbis Bay on a sunny day and you'll have a hard time reminding yourself that you're still in England. This picturesque bay is just one mile away from St Ives and is an ideal spot for families with young children as the sea here is generally calm and perfect for swimming. The beach has been named one of Cornwall's eight award-winning Blue Flag 2017 beaches thanks to its cleanliness, safety and on-site facilities.

2-Weymouth-beach
Photo: © Rex
2/10

Weymouth Beach, Dorset

This three mile stretch of sand is a great spot with plenty to keep adults and children alike entertained. As well as sunbathing and paddling in the sea, visitors can also enjoy traditional Punch and Judy shows, live music and free summer fireworks displays, all just minutes away from Weymouth town centre.

3-Rhossili-Bay
Photo: © Rex
3/10

Rhossili Bay, Wales

Not only is it home to three miles of golden sandy beaches, Rhossili Bay is also home to the popular National Trust cottage, the Old Rectory, while at low tide the remains of Helvetia, a ship wrecked in 1887, can be seen on the beach. Voted Wales' Best Beach 2017, Rhossili Bay is well worth travelling out to this summer.

4-Luce-Sands
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Luce Sands, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

The weather up in Scotland may not be forecast to be as hot as elsewhere in the UK, but Luce Sands in Dumfries and Galloway is well worth a visit regardless. Here you can expect to enjoy some adventurous activities such as horse riding and surfing, while the bay is also home to an abundance of marine wildlife, leading it to be designated a Special Area for Conservation.

5-Woolacombe-beach
Photo: © Rex
5/10

Woolacombe Beach, Devon

If you're visiting Devon this summer you'll definitely want to head down to Woolacombe Beach. This golden sandy beach holds the England for Excellence Gold Award for best family resort, and was also the winner of TripAdvisor's best beaches in Britain award in 2016. A real family favourite, you can rest assured that this beach is both clean and safe, with lifeguards on duty.

6-Whitesands-Bay-Beach
Photo: © Rex
6/10

Whitesands Bay Beach, Pembrokeshire

If you prefer to spend your days being active, and trying your hand at everything from surfing to canoeing, Whitesands Bay Beach in Pembrokeshire is the place for you. Further out to sea, the ex-naval vessel HMS Scylla, which sunk nearly 15 years ago, is a popular diving site.

Brighton
7/10

Brighton Beach 

Often nicknamed 'London at Sea' this seaside town is bustling with entertainment, bars and attractions along the seafront. However, if it was a more peaceful setting you were looking for, either side of the fun-filled pebbled beach you can find long relaxing strips, dotted with pastel-coloured beach huts, perfect to lye down in the summer sunshine breathe in the fresh sea air.

Durdle-Door
8/10

Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset

Named after its giant limestone arch which is situated on the sandy beach and stretching over into to blue waters, Durdle Door offers breathtaking scenery for you to take in whilst basking in the sunshine along the Jurassic Coast. You can take the plunge and swim through Durdle Door if you feel to add a touch of thrill to your holiday - and the experience will not disappoint!

Porthcurno
9/10

Porthcurno, Cornwall 

Portcurno's beautiful turquoise waters will trick you into thinking you have flown miles to a tropical destination. Its golden sands and picturesque landscape are perfect for those who want a bite of relaxation. The location is so impressive is was chosen as one of Poldark's beach locations which means we need no other excuse to retreat there.    

Rhossili
10/10

Rhossili Bay, Gower, Wales

This sandy shore offers breathtaking panoramic views overlooking three miles of golden sands. With access to all watersports such a surfing, you would be forgiven for thinking you had actually travelled outside of the UK. If you look closely you may also be lucky enough to spot Dolphins catching a wave in the clear waters, or even a Seal basking in the sun - yes really, staying in the UK for summer never sounded so good!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...