19 joyful royal holiday photos to inspire your post-lockdown getaway

We've been counting down the days until the coronavirus pandemic is over and we can travel again, and we're sure the royal family are doing the same. From the ski slopes to the Caribbean, the likes of Meghan Markle and the Queen are giving us serious post-COVID bucket list inspiration. There have been a number of occasions where the royals have shared their favourite getaways with the public – be it the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family skiing trip or the Spanish royal family's visits to Majorca. Take a look through their most joyful holiday snaps…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated the 2019 Christmas holidays in Canada with their son Archie, where the family enjoyed hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island. Speaking of the trip, Meghan said: "Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."