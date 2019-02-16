Look back at Small Fortune host Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang: see photos The TV presenter tied the knot in 2012

It’s been a big start to 2019 for Dermot O'Leary after landing his own ITV game show, Small Fortune, and quitting his role as National Television Awards host after ten years. And there’s one person who has no doubt been by his side throughout – his wife, Dee Koppang O’Leary. The pair married in September 2012 after a ten year relationship, and Dermot has previously described married life as "brilliant". Take a look back at the couple’s wedding day…

When did Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang get married?

Dermot and Dee married on 14 September 2012 after dating for ten years. The couple met in 2002 at a TV production company where they both worked.

Where was Dermot O'Leary's wedding?

The Small Fortune host’s wedding ceremony took place at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before moving to the nearby Chiddingstone Castle for their wedding reception.

What was Dee Koppang's wedding dress like?

Dee wore a gown from London haute-couture designer Aimee McWilliams for her wedding day. The stunning satin cream gown was vintage-inspired with intricate applique detail, lace detailing along the neckline and sleeves, and a fishtail skirt. She accessorised the stunning look with a pair of pearl stud earrings, a vintage lace veil and Christian Louboutin heels.

What celebrity guests attended Dermot O'Leary's wedding?

Dermot’s star-studded nuptials were attended by stars including Holly Willoughby, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, and adventurer Bear Grylls.

What has Dermot O'Leary said about married life?

The X Factor host has said that he finds married life "brilliant", and said of his wife: "She’s very smart. She keeps me sane." Dermot largely keeps his relationship out of the public eye, but has shared several photos of their beautiful London residence on social media, giving a glimpse at their happy home life with their pet cats.

