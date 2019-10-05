Look back at Strictly contestant Kelvin Fletcher's wedding – full exclusive story The Emmerdale star married Elizabeth Marsland in November 2015

Kelvin Fletcher has quickly impressed the judges and UK public with his dancing skills alongside Oti Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing, with his wife Elizabeth Marsland supporting them every step of the way. The couple tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true.

"I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the Emmerdale actor Kelvin told us, speaking of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me for ever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.

Kelvin Fletcher married Elizabeth Marsland in November 2015 (Photo: Steven Arnstein)

The couple, who knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago, tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London’s One Mayfair, transformed for the occasion with hundreds of candles and arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas. "We did consider a more traditional country wedding but we both love London and thought we would make a weekend of it for everyone just before Christmas," said Kelvin. "We had people coming from far and wide so it seemed like a good place to all come together."

MORE: See the Emmerdale stars' romantic wedding and engagement photos

The venue filled with loved ones, it was seeing singer and actress Elizabeth in her gown for the first time that had Kelvin teary-eyed. The bride looked stunning in a strapless lace fishtail dress embroidered with Swarovski crystals while her four bridesmaids – old friends Charlotte Tyree, Michelle Haining, Hayley Moynihan and Leanne Morgan – wore gold sequinned dresses with scooped backs.

Elizabeth's four bridesmaids wore gold sequinned dresses (Photo: Steven Arnstein)

The groom wasn’t the only one blown away by the first glimpse of Elizabeth. Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, a friend of the bride’s since their teenage years when they worked together at Selfridges in Manchester, told us: "I was sitting with friends and we burst into tears when we saw her."

Michelle, who wed TV and radio presenter Mark Wright only six months earlier, also reflected on her own wedding day. "I’ve been married to Mark for six months and I still find it weird calling him ‘my husband’ sometimes. Seeing Liz and Kelvin looking so happy here today, I wish I could do it all over again. I’ve been texting her this morning wishing her luck. I knew exactly how she must have been feeling: emotional and a bit nervous. But I know Liz and she is very laid back and I know she will be enjoying every minute of it, too. My advice to her was to take in every moment and savour it because the day goes past in a flash."

The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! (Photo: Steven Arnstein)

After the exchange of rings and the signing of the register, husband and wife left the Grand Hall to the applause of their family and friends, who threw ivory rose petals from their pews while a gospel choir broke into an uplifting rendition of Oh Happy Day. The celebration then moved upstairs to the balcony for drinks and canapés before a call to dinner and another cloud of confetti to herald the arrival of the new Mr and Mrs Fletcher. Bride and groom jigged their way to the top table, which was laden with flickering candles and vases of white hydrangeas and avalanche roses, to the strains of Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) by Frank Wilson. "It’s an old Northern Soul track," said Kelvin. "My dad got me into Northern Soul when I was growing up and it’s become our song. Every time we hear it, we beam."

STORY: Kelvin Fletcher practices Strictly moves with baby Milo

Music was central to the day, much to the delight of the bride. In addition to the classical musicians and gospel choir, Kelvin surprised everyone with The Three Waiters – opera singers in disguise – to entertain their guests, who waved napkins in the air as they joined in with the likes of That’s Amore and the Toreador Song. "It’s a year to the day I proposed to Liz in Anglesey," the groom told HELLO!."I thought that was an amazing day but today has been even better. It has been everything I had hoped it would be and much more. But it hasn’t been just about me and Liz. We wanted our wedding to be a celebration for everyone in our lives – a way of saying thank you. And there are some amazing people in the room today."

Michelle Keegan was among the couple's famous wedding guests (Photo: Steven Arnstein)

The musical theme continued as the newlyweds took to the floor for their first dance, to The Carpenters’ We’ve Only Just Begun, singing the words to one another. "It wasn’t until we listened to it recently that we realised how significant the words were and that even though we have been together for years, this is the beginning of a whole new level to our relationship," Elizabeth said.

Soon, guests were taking to the dancefloor themselves to music by a five-piece cover band from Yorkshire – and at one point the bride herself, kicking off her Charlotte Olympia shoes and belting out Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Proud Mary with bridesmaid Michelle. Eventually, Kelvin and Elizabeth made their exit back to the Grosvenor Hotel, where they were spending their first night as husband and wife before flying to Rome for a short honeymoon.

Kelvin and Elizabeth's wedding was held at London's One Mayfair (Photo: Steven Arnstein)

After ten years together, it was the thought of starting a family that finally pushed the couple, who moved in together four years ago, to wed. "I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on – especially as I’d love to have five," he said with a laugh. "We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.