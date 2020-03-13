Billie Faiers reveals why training for her wedding was so hard

Billie Faiers tied the knot with Greg Shepherd at a lavish destination wedding in the Maldives last year. They hosted almost 100 guests for a week of celebrations, before going on to have their own honeymoon on a separate island. Planning everything surely a lot of pressure for one bride-to-be who is also a busy mum of two and, little did we know, was working on the release of her latest collection with George at ASDA at the same time. Besides all of that, Billie still managed to keep on top of a strict training regime to make sure she felt as good as she could on her big day, and there's one thing that helped her stay on track: getting it done early.

"The best thing I did was train in the morning," she told HELLO!. "I was never and have never been a gym person but I really did get into it because it made me feel so much better mentally to get up and do it first thing."

She added that being a mum made training in the evening near impossible. "If I hadn't talked myself out of it during the day already," she said. "By the time it got to the evenings and the children were home, I couldn’t go anyway. They've got homework to do, I've got to get their dinners ready, I've got to get their uniform ready. So, if anyone's struggling to fit in training for a wedding, just get up and get it out of the way in the morning – it'll make things a lot easier."

And Billie's motivation certainly paid off. She looked flawless in a dress by Berta on her big day, while she looked just as good on a surprise trip back to the Maldives for her 1st wedding anniversary with husband Greg.

