Look back at Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Stawbridge's wedding The couple married at their French castle in 2014

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spent the past five years renovating the once-neglected Chateau De La Motte Husson in France, transforming it not only into an incredible family home, but also a beautiful wedding venue. And what better way for them to begin hosting weddings at the castle than by getting married there themselves?

The couple tied the knot at the chateau on 13 November 2015, and their big day featured in the first series of the Channel 4 show.



As you would expect from the couple, it was a celebration to remember, with some 200 guests including their two young children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Sharing a series of photos in honour of their fourth wedding anniversary in 2019, Angel wrote on Facebook: "Four years ago to the day Dick & I got married! It's been quite some journey… who would have thought…thank you for your continued support and love! Not feeling soppy or anything…"

Dick and Angel married at the chateau in November 2015

Angel stayed true to her vintage style on her wedding day, wearing a short white dress with a ruched skirt and lace sleeves. The couple posed in front of a vintage car outside the front of the chateau, and looked the picture of happiness.

The couple have now established the castle as a luxurious wedding venue, with couples often hosting their ceremony on the grand dual staircase at the entrance, before hosting a drinks reception within the castle grounds and having a sit-down wedding breakfast in the Art-Deco Orangery.

Chateau De La Motte Husson hosts weddings

Dick and Angel bought their 45-room chateau for just £280,000 in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

Writing on the couple's website about their first months at the property, Dick explained: "Quite simply, the work we had to do before we could move in came down to safety, followed by the minimum needed to live with, just enough comfort to be a step above camping. After that we could see about a cunning plan to have enough space restored to get married and have a party – all in ten months."

