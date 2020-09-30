5 royal engagement ring replicas you can buy on Amazon: From Kate Middleton to Princess Beatrice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning sapphire family heirloom to Princess Beatrice's bespoke Art Deco design, the engagement rings worn by the royal family are priceless and have long inspired trends.

MORE: The real story about Meghan upgrading her engagement ring from Prince Harry

And you don't need a royal bank balance to be able to try out their beautiful engagement rings for yourself; we've tracked down five incredible royal engagement ring replicas on Amazon that cost as little as £15 to add a regal finishing touch to your outfits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See more of the most iconic royal engagement rings

Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring

Prince William presented Kate with a diamond-encrusted sapphire engagement ring that previously belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, when he proposed in 2010, and it has been highly coveted ever since.

The Duchess of Cambridge's engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana

Get the look with this sterling silver ring, which features cubic zirconia stones and a bold blue gemstone at the centre, reminiscent of Kate's priceless sapphire.

JewelryPalace halo solitaire ring, £14.99, Amazon

RELATED: 17 royal engagement rings to swoon over

Meghan Markle's trilogy engagement ring

The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring is one of a kind, featuring jewels from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, but you can still recreate the stunning trilogy design.

Meghan's engagement ring features trilogy stones

This 18-carat gold plated band features two round cut side stones and a cushion-cut centre stone in a silver-tone prong setting that is incredibly similar to Meghan's beautiful engagement ring.

Samie Collection 3-stone engagement ring, £17.60-£20.36, Amazon

Princess Eugenie's padparadscha sapphire engagement ring

Jack Brooksbank picked out a unique padparadscha sapphire for Princess Eugenie's engagement ring, which has a pretty pinkish-orange glow and resembles a flower.

Princess Eugenie's unique engagement ring resembles a flower

Get a similar look with this sterling silver ring, which features a pink topaz centre stone surrounded by round lab-created diamonds.

Ah! Jewellery pink topaz silver ring, £81, Amazon

SHOP: 6 royal-inspired wedding rings like Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall's

Princess Beatrice's Art Deco engagement ring

Princess Beatrice's Shaun Leane engagement ring fuses together Art Deco and Victorian influences to stunning effect, with a round diamond with two baguettes either side, set on a platinum band.

Princess Beatrice's engagement ring is from Shaun Leane

Feeling inspired? This Art Deco sterling silver ring has an Asscher cut centre stone offset by baguette side stones just like Beatrice's.

Art Deco style sterling silver ring, £25.67-£30.54, Amazon

Camilla's emerald cut diamond engagement ring

Prince Charles also gave Camilla a precious family heirloom when he proposed – an emerald cut diamond engagement ring with three diamond baguettes on either side – which previously belonged to the Queen Mother.

Camilla's ring belonged to the Queen Mother

Try the timeless style for yourself with this sterling silver emerald cut cubic zirconia ring, which has stones set into the band on either side.

Berricle emerald cut silver ring, £72.66, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.