This Amazon wedding dress has over a thousand five-star reviews The Amazon wedding dress brides can't get enough of - and it's less than £50!

When it comes to wedding dress shopping, you may book in for a bridal appointment at a luxury boutique, or turn to the high street for a budget-friendly option, but how about Amazon? While the site is usually our favourite for kitchen gadgets and clever hair tools, we are blown away by this incredible wedding dress that has over 1100 five-star reviews!

The best-selling dress by brand Ever-Pretty features a plunging V-neckline, empire waist with sash detail and elegant flutter sleeves. It has beautiful ruched detailing on the bust and a zip fastening at the back.

The flowing skirt material is very flattering and will provide a sufficient amount of swish as you glide gown that aisle. Plus, the hem is carefully crafted to be slightly high-low to allow you to show off your shoes as you walk.

Ever-Pretty dress, £44.99, Amazon

The many rave reviews include praise for the quality of the fabric, as well as the bargain price of just £44.99!

One user wrote: "I've been pleasantly surprised by the quality and the fit of the dress. Took into consideration the advice that it runs a bit small, so I went for a size bigger and it's a perfect fit. Great quality for such a small price."

The flattering style is a real hit

Another penned: "I wore this for my silver wedding vow renewal in Venice. It looked, felt and was beautiful. Several people even approached me in the streets to tell me how lovely I looked."

A third reviewed the dress in detail, writing: "I have bought this for my wedding abroad and it is perfect. The quality for the price is unbelievable. I have ordered one size bigger than normal because I can have it altered. It fits perfectly but I will have it lifted a little at the bust as quite low cut for me. I will be buying a white slip to go underneath as it is very lightweight material and a tiny bit see through but nothing major. It's such a flattering cut especially if you are self-conscious of the top of your arms. Really a great dress and worth the money."

The elegant design is very popular

The gown is available in sizes 8-30 and it also comes in 15 other colour ways, making it an ideal choice for a bridesmaid dress, too. Choose from elegant blush pink through to dreamy emerald, according to your wedding theme.

