The most beautiful royal wedding day colour schemes: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also had gorgeous themes

Choosing the perfect colour palette is an important part of any wedding, and for royals it is no exception. From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's patriotic choices to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's delicate pastels, look back at the stunning colour schemes of these iconic royal weddings…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in Windsor on 19 May 2018 and their chosen colour scheme was mainly pure white with strategic touches of gold and hints of natural green.

Megan kept her all-white bridal look very simple

The bridal party, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all sported all-white outfits. The flower girls also wore white flowers in their hair to complement their ensembles.

St George's Chapel was extravagantly decorated for the occasion, with a white and green floral arch. This was the work of floral designer Philippa Craddock, who combined white garden roses, peonies, and foxgloves for the arrangements both outside and inside the church.



Meghan made her entrance through the beautiful white and green flower arch

Meghan's all-white bridal bouquet was a small posy of flowers featuring a special collection of forget-me-nots, sweet peas, and a sprig of myrtle, which is a royal tradition.

The royal couple's wedding cake broke tradition for being lemon and elderflower flavoured, however it was most definitely in-keeping with the elegant all-white colour scheme.



Harry and Meghan's wedding cake was elderflower and lemon flavoured

The cake was displayed uniquely upon three different gold goblets, the ornate stands bringing a luxury element to the otherwise paired back cake. The cake display also continued the running floral theme and featured fresh foliage and the cake itself was crafted with sugar peonies.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara (then Phillips) and Mike married on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, and from what we saw of their special day, it included a chic white and blue theme.

Zara Tindall chose white and blue flowers for her big day

The bride's bouquet was made up of pristine white blooms, matching her breathtaking fairytale gown and Mike wore a single white rose on his lapel.

The couple's flowergirls wore Sue Palmer dresses in crisp white and they clutched beautiful bouquets made up of white buds with a hint of pastel blue.

The flowergirls looked angelic in white

The ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, the bride's mother Princess Anne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said 'I do' in Windsor on 29 April 2011 in one of the most iconic royal wedding ceremonies of all time. The patriotic colour palette was one of red, white and blue.

William wore traditional royal dress for the occasion

Maid of honour Pippa Middleton, Kate's sister, wore an all-white gown while the flower girls had touches of champagne with their silk sashes. The pageboys wore regal military outfits in red and cream.



Pippa Middleton with the pretty flower girls

It seemed only fitting that British colours of red, white and blue would feature heavily, given it was such a historical moment for the country. Prince William wore his traditional military ensemble in a vibrant shade of red with blue sash. Kate's father also sported a red tie, in keeping with the colours.



The newlyweds Kate and William drove off in a navy wedding car

When the couple were officially married, they drove off as newlyweds in a navy wedding car, suitably dressed in red, white and blue ribbons.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018. The ceremony featured rich jewel tones and in a nod to the season, the evening incorporated lots of rustic, autumnal colours.

Eugenie's choice for jewel tones may have been sparked by her emerald green Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, loaned by her grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen. Green was a colour also present in the outfits of her miniature bridal party.



Eugenie's gorgeous tiara was loaned to her by her grandmother, the Queen

Bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Maud Windsor wore green patterned sashes around the waist of their dresses and pageboys Prince George and Louis de Givenchy wore matching waistbands of the same fabric. The boys also wore navy coloured trousers. Notably, Jack's tie was a shade of blue too, tying in the marine hues.

Come evening, Eugenie and Jack decided to switch up the colours, opting for autumnal rustic shades. Their leaf-adorned cake, designed by Sophie Cabot, was a clear indication of this. The cake had tiers of red velvet and chocolate sponge and sugar work was used to create the autumnal exterior.



Princess Eugenie's very autumnal wedding cake

Warmer shades for the evening were echoed with Eugenie's dress change, when she slipped into a Zac Posen blush gown.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

One of the most recent royal weddings, Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret private ceremony on 17 July 2020. They had originally planned to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, but they ended up getting married at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Given the fact it was a private affair we haven't seen too much of the big day, however, the beautiful photographs outside of the venue show a clear pastel pink theme.



Princess Beatrice's wedding day had a blush pink theme

Photographer Benjamin Wheeler captured beautiful shots of them outside their wedding venue, showcasing the beautiful floral arch brimming with blush pink flowers. The floral display was extended over the walls of the chapel, where the Queen and Prince Philip stood to congratulate the couple.

Beatrice's beautiful bridal bouquet, put together by Patrice Van Helden, matched the pink theme, featuring roses, sweet peas and jasmine – as well as Edoardo's favourite flower, Norma Jean roses.

