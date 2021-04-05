Stacey Solomon has revealed her dream of marrying Joe Swash is "on halt" as they try to get a license to marry in the garden of their new Essex home.

Speaking with Cat Deeley on Monday's Lorraine, the mum-of-three explained that she and Joe are having second thoughts about their wedding plans.

MORE: Stacey Solomon completely transforms garden bench with this clever cleaning hack

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon completely transforms garden bench with this cleaning hack

"We had the venue and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, 'Let's go for it,'" she explained.

READ: Stacey Solomon shares surprising wedding regret

SEE: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour - and it's so surprising

After moving into their new country manor last month, Stacey then added: "Now we're here, we'd actually like to get married in the garden. We're trying to see if we can do that. We don't know if we'll be able to get a license and stuff. The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment.

"It's all just come at once, so many of these things have been in the planning for years… I feel so lucky, privileged and grateful and I just think you have to take any opportunity when it comes."

Stacey got engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve

Stacey and her fiancé Joe first met in Australia in 2010, after the former X Factor contestant was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm a Celebrity, and Joe – who won the show in 2008 – was presenting the spin-off programme.

Friendship turned to romance in 2016 and now the couple are planning to tie the knot this summer following Joe's Christmas Eve proposal last year.

The couple share one-year-old son Rex while Stacey, 31, is also the proud mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from past relationships. Joe also has son Harry, 13, from a previous romance.

The Loose Women star appeared on Monday's Lorraine

Meanwhile, on the topic of her new BBC decluttering show, Sort Your Life Out, Stacey said: "I'm so excited it's on tonight. It's not just me, there's a whole team of people who are incredible with what they do and we all come together to help a family.

"They didn't know where to put [their stuff], how to get rid of it, what to keep and what not to keep - we emptied the whole house, spread it all across the floor and then we could make informed decisions as to where it could go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.