Laura Whitmore shares unseen photos from secret wedding

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling recently welcomed their first child, and back in 2020 the pair got married in secret, choosing to share the news with the world on 1 January this year.

GALLERY: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's vibrant home is a haven for their first baby

While Laura has previously shared one photograph from their special day, she has now released further photographs of her getting ready to say 'I do' to Love Island voiceover star Iain.

The up-close shots show Laura having her make-up applied while rocking a pearl headband and all-white outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most amazing HELLO! exclusive weddings

Fellow celebrities and fans were quick to share the love for the star's images and Myleene Klass left three fire emojis while Daisy Lowe wrote: "Such a cool look for such a beautiful bride x."

MORE: 42 celebs who shocked the world by marrying in secret

RELATED: 9 of the best bridal suits: Ditch the wedding dress like Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh

In a break from tradition, the bride wore a shirt and suit, and the couple also had their dog Mick in attendance. One cheeky fan even asked: "What did Mick wear?," to which Laura swiftly replied: "Birthday suit."

Laura Whitmore has released images from her private wedding day

The Celebrity Juice presenter's post included showing the sketches of her stunning bridal suit before it was made and snaps of the trying on process. Alongside the pictures, she explained that she designed the look with her pal @joshuakanebespoke. Going on to say: " I wanted something I was comfortable in, could dance around in but also felt incredible! It was perfect."

Laura and Iain welcomed their first child earlier this year

Breaking down the rest of her bridal ensemble, Laura added: "The shoes custom made @jimmychoo headband @simonerocha_. Bag was something borrowed (@ysl from @hurr)."

She also shared an keepsake illustration of her in her bridal suit, writing: "Wow! Just received this illustration. Thanks @gillianbell_illustration for capturing this special look so well. How lovely."

Suits have become a cool bridal statement among the A-list, with the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Emily Ratajkowski rocking them for their nuptials.

The couple live together in London with their baby

When Laura broke the news of her surprise wedding, she said: "A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.

"We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it's all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.