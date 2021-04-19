Sofia Vergara's princess wedding dress took 1,657 hours to make

Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello on 21 November 2015, and two days later Sofia shared the most incredible picture of her wedding gown – a dress that took an eye-watering 1,657 hours to make!

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

Grazia have reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

On Sofia's Instagram post, the comments came flooding in for the spectacular dress, with one fan writing: "Perfection," and another declaring: "I love it!"

She wore her long hair on the side with loose waves and added delicate drop earrings as she clutched a bouquet of supersized white flowers.

Sofia Vergara looked incredible on her wedding day

Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings about her bridal look, the star said: "Your wedding is not the time to try new things - you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have a fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

The princess gown fitted in well with the rest of the day which was like an actual fairytale. Their aisle was a wonderland of blooms with white flowers lining the way and hanging overhead, and their wedding breakfast area was decorated with huge displays of pink roses.

The couple married in 2015

The 400-strong guestlist included celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Despite her dazzling dress taking thousands of painstaking hours to make, the bride only wore it for a few, choosing to slip into a short cocktail dress to dance the night away.

The star confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that the celebrations continued long into the night and revellers finished up at 6am! "We had like a party and then we had an after-party," she laughed.

