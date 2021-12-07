Holly Willoughby's dream wedding dress inspired by rock music video – see photo

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby married her husband Dan Baldwin in 2007 wearing a traditional wedding dress – but she confessed live on air that the dress she originally wanted was one from a rock music video!

During a segment on the ITV show about the best songs to wake up to, Holly confessed that she used to obsess about the wedding dress that featured in the Guns 'N' Roses November Rain music video. She revealed: "I remember watching this video and the girl gets married in a dress that's short at the front and long at the back, and I remember thinking, 'When I get married, I'm going to have my dress made just like that'."

She added: "I thought it was the coolest dress in the world."

The unconventional gown featured a very short skirt at the front and also had off-the-shoulder puffball sleeves – quite the statement.

Holly Willoughby fell in love with this wedding dress

Phillip Schofield then revealed that he knew someone who did in fact choose that very look for their wedding day. "I know someone that did that, she said when they were standing taking their vows and stuff, 'The front of the dress is for you and the back is for everybody else'."

The star married in 2007

This high-low style is one that's been sported by a few celebrity brides, including the likes of Whitney Port and Vogue Williams – who both looked sensational in their leg-baring gowns.

Instead of going with the rock-star style, Holly actually opted for a more traditional dress when she said 'I do' on 4 August in front of friends and family.

Holly rewore her dress for the royal wedding

The TV star designed her gown herself and had it made by a close friend. She went for an ivory style overlaid with French lace, featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and an open back. She accessorised the gorgeous look with a vintage style veil and silver heels.

Holly rewore her wedding dress to celebrate the royal nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 – looking just as glowing as she did on her own wedding day!

