Best mother of the bride dresses for a 2022 wedding - plus advice on what NOT to wear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wedding season is in full swing, and once the bride has chosen her wedding dress, it's time to turn your attention to the mother of the bride's dress. Traditionally, it has been said that the mother of the bride's outfit should complement the bridal party, and follow the same colour scheme.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

However, some brides may not be following a theme, and may even allow their bridesmaids to choose their own dresses, in which case, those brides may be relaxed about the mother of the bride outfit too - although it is best to check in with the bride to be just in case.

Carole Middleton, Doria Ragland and Nicky Hilton delivered serious style inspiration at their daughter's weddings

While some mothers of the brides will go all out with a dress, a matching jacket to cover up, and a hat, others may prefer a trouser suit with a blazer for a little more coverage. The options are endless, but it is important to dress appropriately for the venue, but primarily, to feel comfortable and confident.

From John Lewis and M&S to Monsoon, Boden, Phase Eight, and many other retailers, we have found a variety of outfits for the mother of the bride this wedding season.

READ: 22 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online

MORE: 26 amazing outfit ideas for the hen do in your diary

What is the mother of the bride supposed to wear?

The mother of the bride’s outfit for a wedding is typically meant to be modest, co-ordinate with the bridal party, and, of course, not outshine the bride.

Most commonly the mother of the bride will wear a mid-length dress, usually a full length of ¾ length design, although capped sleeves are also an option.

Some mums may prefer to layer a blazer over the top, or shawl, if the wedding is in a religious setting, or for a spring or winter wedding when the temperature can drop, as well as a hat or fascinator. But it all depends on the bride, and what the mother of the bride is comfortable wearing.

It is also extremely popular with some mother of the brides to wear a two-piece suit, instead of a dress, whether that is a trouser suit or skirt and jacket.

What is the most popular colour for the mother of the bride dress?

The unspoken rule when it comes to weddings is not to wear white like the bride. So, with that in mind champagne hues, blush pinks and other pastel hues are favourable.

Some brides wish for the entire bridal party, including the mother of the bride, to co-ordinate and follow the same colour scheme. But for those who have thrown caution to the wind, bucked tradition and conventional wedding rules, why not try a floral print?

Does the mother of the bride have to wear a hat?

In short, no, the mother of the bride does not have to wear a hat. Some who wish to stick with tradition may choose to wear a hat or opt for a fascinator for a more low key alternative, but it is not essential.

What shouldn't the mother of the bride wear?

Ever the question.

The mother of the bride plays a key role in being a huge support for the bride, groom, and father of the bride. But it is traditionally frowned upon if any guest wears white to a wedding, as that is only to be for the bride. While it is not a good idea to wear white to a wedding, it also isn't the best decision to dress too boldly to outshine the bride either.

Some say it is not advisable to buy your dress too early, or too late, in case it doesn’t fit on the day, and mini dresses are often avoided when it comes to the mother of the bride. It is also important to get the footwear right, as you will be on your feet for the entire day, so opt against stiletto heels, and in favour of a chunkier heel, or wedge to add a little height.

Best brands for mother of the bride dresses

M&S

M&S stocks a wide range of brands, which means there are numerous dress styles, cuts and colours to choose from.

Looking for a classic mother of the bride dress, the Blush Phase Eight dress is your calling.

Blush Phase Eight dress, £150, M&S

Monsoon

Monsoon is one of the go-to shopping destinations when it comes to occasionwear, including weddings, which they have a category for customers to shop curated items.

While some may prefer short-sleeve designs or simplistic numbers, others may prefer a patterned design to pull out all the stops, and we think we have found the perfect mother of the bride dress. The Jeanine Dress is a flattering midi length, with sheer blouson sleeves, and embellished detail, which we think is super feminine.

Jeannine embellished midi dress, £160, Monsoon

Boden

Boden is a firm favourite brand with many shoppers, including Millie Mackintosh who wore the Mariam dress in September last year.

For those wanting a mother of the bride outfit, which is fun, spring and summer appropriate, and bang on trend, look no further. From the short batwing sleeve, and the waist hem for a flattering silhouette, this is a simple but chic look.

Plus, it comes in plenty of colour options, from pillar box red to Bottega green, and many more to suit all complexions and style preferences.

Full Skirt Jersey Midi Dress, £110, Boden

BE INSPIRED: The best royal mother-of-the-bride outfits

Hobbs

Hobbs is another popular shopping destination when it comes to shopping for formal attire, and wedding ensembles, including mother of the bride dresses.

For those looking for a more traditional mother of the bride look, this is ideal. It also comes with a matching coat, which is sold separately, and can be worn together with the matching dress.

HOBBS Cotton Blend Floral Knee Length Shift Dress, £249, M&S

Sosandar

Sosandar is stocked at M&S and we couldn’t be happier about it, as it means we can shop the stylish pieces with ease.

For those wanting to opt for something a little more playful for your next wedding, perhaps this polka dot number is for you. It is super flattering, but also mega feminine, as it just skims the knees.

Polka Dot Crew Neck Knee Length Shift Dresss, £75, M&S

Ghost

Ghost has you covered for all formal occasions, even workwear, and it is a brand Holly Willoughby often turns to when co-hosting ITV’s This Morning.

For those who are looking to spend a pretty penny on a flattering, and sophisticated outfit, you have come to the right place. From satin designs, midi-length creations, two-piece sets, and much more, Ghost is the shopping destination to go to.

Maeve Dress, £159, Ghost

Coast

Coast is another firm favourite shopping destination for those wishing to buy expertly designed dresses, which are timeless, flattering and well made.

While there are a whole host of designs for mothers of the bride to shop, the Lace Ruffle Shoulder Midi Dress is one of our personal favourites, as it offers a little more detail than other dresses.

We love the lightweight fabric, and patterned detail layered over the navy blue colour of the dress, as well as the flowy cap sleeves, drop tiered hem at the bottom, and slight asymmetric hem, all of which create the highly sought after hourglass figure.

Lace Ruffle Shoulder Midi Dress, £135.20, Coast

Jolie Moi

Similar to M&S, John Lewis also stocks a variety of fashion brands, however, some labels are only available to shop at the department store online only, and Jolie Moi is one of them.

Jolie Moi offers a selection of creations perfect for those shopping for mother of the bride dresses, but the Tina Floral Mesh Dress stopped us in our tracks.

The soft blush pink, with the added floral print detail, is perfect for spring and summer weddings. But this is not just a floral dress, oh no. It has subtle details, which we adore; from the knot detail in the neckline, the slight keyhole detail to glimpse your chest, to the waist wrap belt, and floaty skirt. It gets our approval.

Jolie Moi Tina Floral Mesh Dress, £89, John Lewis & Partners

Suzannah

Suzannah London is a British brand Kate Middleton has worn for numerous royal engagements. For a visit to Galway, Ireland, in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a green dress with white polka dots, but she has also been styled in other designs from the label.

For those wanting to channel their inner royal - after all, you are the matriarch of the family - Suzannah is the place to shop.

Fontaine Silk Crepe Dress, £1,850, Suzannah London

Debenhams

Debenhams has a dedicated wedding department with a category for every wedding guest, from bridal outfits to a mother of the bride section specifically curated to include the best designs for everyone, which makes shopping for your next ceremony a breeze.

For the mother of the brides looking for a statement outfit, which is simple, but stylish, smart, but still comfortable, the Tuxedo Tie Waist Midi Dress is the answer, as it's a hybrid between a tailored suit, and a midi shift dress.

Tuxedo Tie Waist Midi Dress, £159.19, Debenhams

J. D. Williams

J.D.Williams often goes under the radar when it comes to shopping for clothes and occasionwear, but they house a variety of brands.

Amanda Holden and Davina McCall have collaborated with the online department store, so it is a shopping destination to have on your radar.

For those wanting something a little different to the classic mother of the bride dress, but not quite after a two-piece, perhaps a jumpsuit may be the solution.

Joanna Hope Lace Tie Waist Jumpsuit, £120, J.D.Williams

Freemans

Freemans appears to be the go-to shopping destination for mother of the bride outfits, and we can’t complain with the vast array of designs on offer to shoppers.

One item that has piqued our interest is the Jacquard Dress and Jacket combo, which is not only stylish but a traditional outfit attire for the mother of the bride. It is also super affordable and takes the stress out of finding a blazer, or bolero, to wear over your dress while in church - all you need is a pair of shoes and off you go.

Kaleidoscope Jacquard Dress and Jacket, £169, Freemans

Net-A-Porter

For the mother of the brides looking to blow the budget on your outfit for that special day, Net-A-Porter should be on the cards, as it stocks a selection of high end designer brands.

One personal favourite label for stunning occasionwear pieces is Self Portrait and this creation in particular takes the number one spot as Kate Middleton wore the exact design to the Hold Still event at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Not only does it have the royal seal of approval, but ours too, as it is an exquisitely designed outfit, which resembles a jacket and dress co-ord, but is in fact an all-in-one.

From the shoulder-padded detail, and waist belt to the floaty pleated skirt, this creation ticks all the boxes for the best mother of the bride dress.

SELF-PORTRAIT Belted pleated satin and lace-trimmed bouclé and chiffon midi dress, £431.19, Net-A-Porter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.