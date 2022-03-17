Amanda Holden's vintage wedding dress with ex Les Dennis belongs in Bridgerton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was just 24 when she married her first husband, Family Fortunes host Les Dennis, who was 42 at the time.

The couple said 'I do' in 1995 and remained married for eight years, despite their 17-year age gap, before calling it quits in 2002. But do you remember Amanda's vintage wedding outfit complete with long satin gloves? The Britain's Got Talent judge – who now shares two children with husband Chris Hughes – looked as though she may have stepped off the set of Bridgerton in their resurfaced wedding photographs.

Normally we're used to seeing Amanda cutting a modern figure in her stylish dresses on Instagram, but she used to have a love for antique-style clothes clearly, as the star wore a satin dress with square neckline for her first wedding. She teamed the gorgeous gown with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil.

Amanda and Les married in 1995

Instead of wearing her glossy locks down, she opted for a beehive updo and a tiara. The couple beamed with joy as they came out of their wedding venue and Amanda held a huge display of yellow flowers in her hands.

Amanda's vintage bridal look is quite surprising

Amanda and Les split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed determined to give things a second chance. In 2002, they confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage and officially divorced the following year.

Speaking candidly about her affair in her autobiography, No Holding Back - My Story, she said: "I knew in my heart that my marriage was on the rocks, but the guilt was unbearable and I hated myself for being so deceitful.

"I'd lie awake at night, feeling how wrong this was, and wanting to stop it. I absolutely hated myself."

The couple divorced in 2003

Amanda went on to marry her now-husband Chris in 2008, and she also channelled Princess chic, but in a much more modern fashion.

She wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The couple married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their beautiful reception at Babington House.

Amanda chose a more modern style of dress for her second wedding

She also then switched into trainers for dancing, now that's a bride after our own heart!

Les also remarried after breaking it off with Amanda, and is now coupled up with his third wife Claire Nicholson.

