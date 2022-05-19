Amber Heard just rocked a special gold ring amid Johnny Depp trial - photos

Amber Heard may have removed her engagement ring from Johnny Depp after filing for divorce in 2016, but she has been spotted with another very special ring on her left hand recently.

The Aquaman actress has been pictured looking smart as she attends the defamation case with her ex-husband. She has accessorised her business attire with several rings – including a signet ring on her engagement finger. Signet rings, also known as the 'gentleman’s ring', were traditionally worn by aristocratic men on the pinky finger of their non-dominant hand to seal important documents, and they tended to be engraved with their family crest.

Their popularity has increased in recent years, with both men and women choosing to add rings adorned with engraved crests or monograms to their jewellery collection. For example, the Duchess of Sussex rocked a signet ring from Missoma with a gold open heart engraving and white cubic zirconia, which the brand said "is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship."

Although the details of Amber's ring are difficult to identify, it appears to be a oval design with detailing on the front. Meanwhile, Johnny has also been spotted with a variety of hand bling, including gold and silver bands on his ring finger.

Amber and Johnny met on the set of The Rum Diaries in 2009 and the actress was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring at the premiere of her film 3 Days To Kill in 2014.

She added a gold band to her ring finger after the couple got married on 3 February 2015 at their home in Los Angeles, followed by a celebration on Little Hall's Pond Cay on Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas.

However, their relationship didn't last and their divorce was finalised in early 2017.

Amber's engagement ring from Johnny

Amber and Johnny's defamation case began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and proceedings have been live-streamed throughout. Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million (£40million) over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

He was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles. Amber, meanwhile, has countersued for $100million.

