12 celebrity brides who turned heads in beautiful bright wedding dresses

It may be traditional for the bride to wear white at her wedding, but celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Cynthia Nixon don't always play by the rules.

SHOP: 12 best pink wedding dresses: From rose gold to blush, sparkly champagne coloured & more

We love it when our favourite stars surprise us with a colourful wedding dress – do you remember Gwen Stefani's pretty pink ombre gown or Chrissy Tiegen's show-stopping red bridal outfit? Keep scrolling to see the rainbow of dresses celebrity brides have worn over the years…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

The actress shared a rooftop photo on their tenth wedding anniversary

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was a vision in yellow-green on her wedding day with Christine Marinoni in 2012. In a throwback photo she shared on Instagram to mark their tenth anniversary, Cynthia looked stunning in a strappy pastel gown by Carolina Herrera with a tulle ruffled skirt as she stood on a New York rooftop next to her partner, who rocked a black suit and green tie.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Gwen kept her wedding dress simple up top but with a bright pink hem

Singer Gwen Stefani is now married to country star Blake Shelton, but it's not the first time she has walked down the aisle.

Gwen got married to Gavin Rossdale in 2002, where she sported a very unique pink dip-dye gown. We are very excited to see what the beautiful bride will choose to wear this time around.

SEE: 9 best black wedding dresses inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

SHOP: This bargain Reformation wedding dress is sending brides wild

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy's third dress of the day was a stunning red number

Chrissy wore not one, not two but three incredible Vera Wang wedding dresses when she married singer John Legend. She slipped into a crimson red gown for the reception and took straight to the dancefloor. The strapless slim-line fishtail gown featured a full ruffled hem and was the sort of dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2014 at 4:31am PDT

Victoria and David wore matching outfits for their evening reception

Now known for her fashion prowess, Victoria Beckham’s style is something that has evolved over time. During her lavish wedding to David Beckham, Victoria chose to wear two different bridal gowns.

For the ceremony, she wore a Vera Wang number but for the evening the couple both changed and in one photograph they can be seen wearing matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits. Victoria’s very bright purple dress had a one shoulder strap of flowers, which matched David’s corsage.

MORE: 10 celebrity brides who ditched tradition in short wedding dresses

DISCOVER: The celebrity brides who wore Alexander McQueen like Kate Middleton

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes

Kat Von D was an alternative bride with a flamboyant red dress

Always known for doing things a little differently, tattooist and beauty business owner Kat Von D wore a daring bright red gown on her wedding day. She secretly married Rafael Reyes a.k.a Leafar Seyer in 2018 and three months later the couple held a celebration for friends and family. Her statement wedding dress was custom designed by Adolfo Sanchez and featured a matching cape and huge lace-trimmed veil.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco went for girly chic with a candy-pink gown

When Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco married her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, she kept her theme super-sweet too. The bride wore a candy-pink Vera Wang gown. They also had an epic chandelier wedding cake which added to the Disney-esque theme of the day. The guests were even asked to wear red or white to the big day, the colours which mix together to make pink.

SHOP: 13 Best beach wedding dresses of 2022: ASOS, John Lewis & more

RELATED: Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? We've found 7 perfect lookalikes

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel wowed on her wedding day in a beautiful blush gown

Jessica Biel was every inch the blushing bride when she said "I do" to Justin Timberlake in a very beautiful pastel pink wedding gown. The Giambattista Valli design had layers and layers of delicate tulle, making it a true princess dress. When speaking to HELLO! about her wedding day, Jessica revealed that she wanted the dress to be about "romance, romance, romance", explaining that she wanted it to be both "kind of whimsical and dramatic".

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Brannagh

Emma Thompson bucked the bridal norm and went for a patterned wedding dress

On her 1989 wedding day, when she married Kenneth Brannagh, Emma Thompson selected a non-traditional wedding outfit. Not only did she decide to go for a short style, but she also braved colour on her wedding day as the fit and flare ensemble featured multicoloured patterns.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Elizabeth Taylor got married in canary yellow

Elizabeth married eight times, but it was her first wedding to Richard Burton where she stunned in a short yellow wedding dress. Elizabeth turned to Irene Sharaff, the costume designer from Cleopatra to make her pretty bridal gown. She paired it with a yellow bouquet and a very statement bridal headpiece.

SEE: Inside the weddings of these Loose Women stars

RELATED: 9 most beautiful wedding cakes from the world of celebrity!

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

Christine bucked bridal white in favour of a gothic black wedding dress

Selling Sunset star Christine wore a black wedding dress when she got married to Christian Richard on their $1million wedding day. The gothic themed day took place in Downtown Los Angeles and her dress was designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. It featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice and the bride paired it with signed Christian Louboutin heels.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Katharine's 'something blue' was her own second wedding dress

Actress Katharine married David Foster in 2019 and while for the ceremony, the bride stuck with tradition with a beautiful white gown from Zac Posen, she added a splash of colour to the evening reception. The Waitress star changed into a silky azure dress which worked as her 'something blue' for proceedings.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

The moment Ellen saw her bride-to-be is magical

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi opted for a blush pink gown on their wedding day. The couple married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California, and both of their outfits were Zac Posen designs.

SEE: 12 royal brides' spectacular second wedding dresses you may have forgotten

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.