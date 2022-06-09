Jamie Lynn Spears praises "moral support" amid rumors she is not invited to sister Britney Spears wedding Jamie and Britney have been estranged for some time

Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the "moral support" in her life amid rumors she has not been invited to sister Britney Spears' wedding.

READ: 7 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2022

The two have been estranged for some time after Britney called her sister "scum'' and accused her of making up "crazy lies" to sell "Hollywood books"; Jamie Lynn released her memoir in the weeks after Britney's 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Lynn opened up about the rift between her and Britney

"Life Hack: Get yourself a MIL who will travel across the world with you for a work trip just to be your moral support," Jamie shared this week, adding: "It takes a village, and I’m thankful for mine."

It is unclear where Jamie has been traveling for work but Britney is expected to get married in Los Angeles on 9 June in front of 60 friends, according to People magazine.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking hospital photo

It is thought her brother Bryan has been invited, however, her father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister are not expected to be in attendance. It is not known whether her children Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, will make an appearance.

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021 with the pair announcing the exciting news with a video on Instagram.

Jamie was traveling with he rmother-in-law

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip as she showed off her rock for the first time. Designed by Forever Diamonds New York's Founder Roman Malayev, Jeremy gave the singer a solitaire diamond with a pave band, complete with a sweet engraved message.

Britney had dropped several hints about her wedding over the past few months.

She revealed that Versace was the mastermind behind her wedding outfit and several months ago shared a snap of her wedding veil with her pet cat Wendy lying on top of layers of tulle.

Sam proposed in November 2021

The wedding comes weeks after Britney and Sam shared the heartbreaking news that she had a miscarriage.

The singer and Sam took to social media to share the tragedy with fans, writing: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Read more HELLO! US stories here