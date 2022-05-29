Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting first child – and show off stunning engagement ring The couple pose exclusively for HELLO!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor reveal they are expecting their first child together. And the couple also tell HELLO! all the details about their recent engagement, which took place at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

"All my dreams are coming true at the same time," Maeva tells the magazine. "I still don't believe it! It's all amazing - I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can."

The French-born influencer is due to give birth in November and both she and James couldn't be happier about the prospect of becoming parents.

Maeva shows off her stunning engagement ring

"We are more excited every day," James said. "My dad told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much. And I'm starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva's tummy is pretty special."

In the interview, the couple also reveal all about their romantic engagement in Rome. James had been preparing to pop the question for a year, asking her father Thierry for permission in April 2021. When a planned trip to Japan was cancelled, they moved their holiday to Italy instead, with James settling on Rome as the new destination for the proposal.

The couple are also expecting their first baby

As is tradition, Maeva had thrown a coin into the Trevi Fountain and made a wish – that her boyfriend of three years would propose. "I did my wish which was 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she recalls. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

Maeva immediately accepted the 2.5carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring that James had designed and the couple are now happier than ever.

"It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it's that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever," James says. "I feel protected - being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe," Maeva adds.

Shot at Down Hall Hotel & Spa.

