Exclusive: Binky Felstead marries in dream destination wedding

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton’s dream destination wedding has taken place in the idyllic setting of Corfu today.

Binky and Max’s special day was the big wedding celebration they’ve been looking forward to since their civil ceremony in London's Chelsea last summer, where they said their vows in front of a small group of family and close friends.

Joining the happy couple in Corfu were their one-year-old son Wolfie and his big sister India, five, as well as famous friends including Binky’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Ollie Locke, Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue.

"We wanted to just have a week-long party so we thought we'd get out of the country and go somewhere to celebrate with our friends and some of our family," Binky tells HELLO!.

Binky and Max at their civil ceremony in 2021

Of the dreamy Greek destination they chose for their big day, Binky added: "Corfu is stunning. We've been there a few times and it's a really special place for us."

The couple have been celebrating with their friends in Corfu

Their wedding celebrations come after businessman Max proposed to Binky during a romantic countryside walk on the South Downs in September 2020 – a little more than a year after the couple's paths first crossed at Soho Farmhouse.

Binky's Made in Chelsea co-stars Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue are part of the guest list

After their civil ceremony last summer, Max told HELLO! of his joy at officially becoming India's stepfather, saying: "To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born because of him and India being siblings. But getting married has cemented it."

