Al Roker's partner Deborah Roberts shares surprise wedding photo – and it's so cute The Today star looks so happy

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a very happy and smiling wedding photo on Saturday, when two fans secured a picture with the celebrities on their wedding day!

Al and his wife Deborah posed alongside the happy couple after they bumped into them on a date night dinner.

The ABC star captioned the photo: "Saturday serendipity. When you’re leaving for dinner and bump into a newly minted bride and groom. Wishing them the very best!! Now maybe we’ll crash the reception!"

Al looked bright in an all-pink ensemble while his wife rocked a floral co-ord in gorgeous aqua blue and purple hues. The pair looked almost as delighted as the newlyweds themselves as the foursome posed for the camera.

The bride was a vision in a bodice wedding dress with thigh-high split. She wore her blond hair in a big curls and teamed her winning gown with strappy heels. The groom was suave in a blue suit with sweet bowtie.

Last year, Al Roker watched his daughter Courtney, 34, tie the knot, sharing lots of insights of the amazing nuptials online.

"A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess," he wrote alongside his social media post.

Al's daughter got married last year

Last month, Al shared a tribute to the happy couple who were celebrating their one-year anniversary. He wrote: "A very happy first anniversary to my darling daughter, @ouichefroker and my son-in-law, @djweslaga That was fast!!"

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah Roberts.

