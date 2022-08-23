Princess Sofia of Sweden rocks head-turning ASOS mini dress for intimate wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You rarely see members of the royal family wearing short dresses, especially if they're attending a formal occasion like a wedding, so fans were likely surprised to see Princess Sofia of Sweden's latest wedding guest outfit.

The 37-year-old wife of Prince Carl Philip turned to ASOS for her head-turning look, which included a long-sleeved mini dress with ruffled detailing, an open back and blush pink sequins. We've tracked down the bargain frock, and the price has been reduced from £140 to £112 in the sale – so it's no wonder that several sizes have begun to sell out.

Sofia paired her sparkly frock with a Bolinder Stockholm silver clutch bag and matching pumps. She wore her long dark hair in effortless waves while her husband looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie.

The royal couple were celebrating their friends Camilla and Christopher Bastin's wedding in Stockholm on 20 August, which saw guests descend on Daphne's for the evening reception. The restaurant shared a peek inside the celebrations on Instagram which showed the newlyweds cutting their three-tiered wedding cake while guests – including Sofia and Carl – watched on in the background.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip were spotted at a friend's wedding in Stockholm

The intimate nuptials were a marked change from Sofia and Carl's own big day back in June 2014. The Swedish royals, who recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, said 'I do' at the royal chapel in Stockholm.

The bride looked beautiful in an Ida Sjöstedt gown with a modest V-neckline with scalloped lace edges, a flattering A-line skirt and a hand-stitched train. Perhaps most notably, her frock also boasted intricate couture lace made by José María Ruiz with Kate Middleton-esque long lace sleeves.

Princess Sofia's accessories were also suitably regal, as she wore a sweeping bridal veil, emerald tiara and delicate diamond drop earrings. To finish off her look, she clutched a beautiful bouquet of peach-coloured roses.

Sofia and Carl have since welcomed three children: Prince Alexander, six, Prince Gabriel, four, and Prince Julian, one.

