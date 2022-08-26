Coleen Nolan shares unbelievable family update from Italy after Denise Welch quip The star is in Italy!

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan took to social media with the most incredible update on Friday as she celebrated her nephew's wedding in Sorrento, Italy.

MORE: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals 'debilitating' health woe that threatened career

The 57-year-old posted a sweet video on her Instagram feed, which captured her daughter, Ciara Fensome, 21, and her sister Linda Nolan, 63, as they all enjoyed the magical day with family and friends against the breathtaking Italian backdrop.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares mental health struggle in candid new video

Captioning the post, the ITV star wrote: "The most beautiful wedding day here in Sorrento Italy for @maddisonh_48_ and my nephew Danny… such an incredible venue, with incredible people," alongside a red love heart emoji.

READ: Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford's nightmare accident left her unable to leave the house

SEE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha works out in bikini in revealing poolside video

Coleen also caught a snippet of the romantic music playing in the background, which was an opera-styled cover of Perfect by Ed Sheeran. She filmed a spectacular view of the sea, as well as a stunning floral archway and the lavish hotel where the reception took place.

Coleen shared the stunning update for fans on Instagram

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the incredible post. One fan wrote: "Wow, looks incredible," with a heart-eyes emoji.

A second wrote: "Well neither my family, their friends or the scenery has ever looked like that at any wedding we’ve ever had! Every person looks like a model and the backdrop is equally stunning."

The update comes as fans of Loose Women speculated that there is a feud between the mother-of-three and her co-star Denise Welch on the much-loved chat show.

Ciara, Coleen's daughter was caught in the fabulous video

The pair raised eyebrows this week whilst discussing a claim that women only need one good friend in their life, during which Denise admitted that she was in the process of trying to arrange a Loose Women get-together.

"We've said that we're longing to get together and talk about stuff that we never talk about here, but let's put a pencil on it because you make more of an effort if you've got it in the diary somewhere..." Denise said.

Coleen then spoke up and said: "But then I just cancel! I don't wanna sit and chat to you, I chat to you here!" prompting Denise to bluntly retort: "Well, you're not even invited, so..."

Coleen's sister Linda Nolan joined her and Ciara for the celebrations

"I don't wanna come!" Coleen responded as co-star Linda revealed: "You're not on our group WhatsApp!"

Viewers were quick to pick up on the tension. "Denise and Coleen hate each other #loosewomen," one wrote on Twitter, while a second echoed: "The tension between Coleen and Denise is so obvious #LooseWomen.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.