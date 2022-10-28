Millie Mackintosh's flower girl Sienna looks adorable at heartfelt wedding venue The couple tied the knot in Chelsea Town Hall in 2018

Four years after Millie Mackintosh married Hugo Taylor at London's Chelsea Old Town Hall and the couple have returned to their wedding venue with their eldest daughter Sienna, two.

The Made in Chelsea stars posed for a family photo with their flower girl, who was dressed in an adorable white frilly dress with a ruffle skirt, puff sleeves and pink flowers, which she paired with white tights. She finished off her look with a matching floral headband made of pink and white roses and a pearl handbag which she handed to her glamorous mum so she could throw confetti.

"My little flower girl!" Millie wrote next to the Instagram photos, which showed Sienna standing outside the Harrington Room where couples can exchange vows in intimate ceremonies with just eight guests.

Fans rushed to praise her little girl's outfit, with one writing: "Love her dress it’s so pretty and unusual," and a second adding: "The dress is gorgeous and Sienna so cute." A third remarked: "Oh goodness me. You all look lovely xx."

The Made in Chelsea star shared pictures of her daughter and flower girl

While they did not appear to have big roles in the wedding like their daughter, Millie and Hugo still dressed to impress. The mother-of-two rocked a blue floral midi dress with white knee-high boots and a fluffy blue jacket, while her dapper husband opted for a grey suit and black tie.

The couple tied the knot at Chelsea Town Hall in June 2018, before hosting a bigger celebration with the likes of Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams and Jamie Laing at Whithurst Park in West Sussex. For the former, Millie was a beautiful bride in a more informal white suit, but she opted for a bespoke Kate Halfpenny wedding dress at Whithurst, complete with 'double bubble' sleeves which she later removed for the evening celebrations.

The Made in Chelsea stars at their 2018 wedding

Millie exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "The whole day has felt like an out of body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life. It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand."

Hugo added: "I've never been happier."

