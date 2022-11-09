David Beckham shares tropical wedding photo – and the bride looks incredible The former footballer shared a peek at the newlyweds

It's been a busy year for weddings for David Beckham – he marked his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's nuptials in April, and now he has shared a gorgeous photo from the latest nuptials he's attended.

The former footballer took to his Instagram Stories to share a peek inside his close friends Samantha and Dylan's big day, which appears to have taken place in a tropical location. Against the backdrop of palm trees and blue skies, the loved-up newlyweds shared a kiss – and didn't the bride look stunning?

David Beckham shares rare wedding day footage with wife Victoria

She wore a floor-length white gown covered with eye-catching embellishments and finished with a long train. Ensuring she didn't detract attention away from her gown, she kept her beauty look simple with her dark hair styled into an elegant low bun. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow tie.

"Congratulations to these 2 gorgeous people @bronzybaby @dylansalter xx," David captioned the snap.

The footballer shared a peek at the bride and groom on Instagram

When David has his own wedding with fashion designer Victoria back in 1999, the couple opted for very different outfits. As they exchanged vows at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Victoria opted for a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top while David wore a coordinating white suit.

Later in the day, she and David both changed into their vibrant purple wedding outfits from Antonio Berardi, which included a one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split for VB.

David and Victoria twinned in purple outfits for their 1999 wedding

David later admitted that he wasn't a fan of their second outfits, but they chose more traditional outfits for their surprise vow renewal at their £11.5 million Hertfordshire family home known as 'Beckingham Palace' in 2006. The Daily Mirror reported that the sports star chose a white dress for VB ahead of the ceremony.

After comparing his 1999 purple outfit to Dumb & Dumber, David joked on Desert Island Discs: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?'

"I even had a top hat in purple."

