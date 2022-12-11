The best theories ahead of the White Lotus season two finale The finale has been hilariously coined White Lotus death day

It is officially the last Sunday viewers get to tune in for a new White Lotus episode, and fans are dying, no pun intended, to know who doesn't make it out of the Sicilian resort.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie in disbelief as she shares heartwarming family update

The beginning of the second installment of Mike White's hit show revealed to us that as opposed to the first season, more than one person suspiciously dies, with Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, discovering one body in the ocean, and Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) subsequently being informed that more were found in the hotel.

Writer and White Lotus expert Evan Ross Katz, who fans and celebrities alike have heavily relied on for all things concerning the show, sat down with Katie Couric to discuss all of the potential theories driving fans crazy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you ready for the last episode of White Lotus?

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

While all eyes have been on Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya, and whether she won't make it out alive, or she's been scammed by Quentin, or both, Evan maintains it would be too obvious of a death.

"Knowing what I know about Mike White and his friendship with Jennifer Coolidge and his love for her character, I do not think Tanya will die. I also think we’ve been led so obviously to Tanya's death, and Mike White does not want to lead people down obvious roads," he said.

However, he does believe what many other fans have already been suspecting, that Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), her Gen-Z assistant, will be "collateral damage," with TikToker Dave Pollard going viral over his theory that it is Portia's body that Daphne encounters while on her last swim.

Evan's cheeky White Lotus commentary, including a two-hour podcast analyzing the sixth episode, have made him the resident expert on the show

Portia's unfortunate death, marking another one of Tanya's recruits biting the dust, has most fans convinced, but that still leaves us with one more death, and all eyes appear to be on Cameron, played by Theo James.

MORE: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

MORE: GMA3's T.J. Holmes' reported replacement revealed following hiatus amid Amy Robach affair

Cameron is on shaky ground with a lot of people, including his best friend Ethan (Will Sharpe), who is convinced he slept with his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) who he has yet to pay for her having slept with him.

One fan suggested Cameron's rumored death might be at the hands of his wife Daphne

While Evan theorizes that Lucia might kill him, or get Adam Di Marco's character Albie to do it, another theory going viral is that Daphne might finally snap and be at the hands of her husband's death.

Not only has he cheated on her several times, but it is becoming increasingly clear that he has not managed their money well, and in another TikTok, Dave made several points to prove the theory, including crediting Daphne's sudden conversation with two other girls in the season's first scene as her establishing an alibi.

The White Lotus second season finale premieres on HBO Max at 9pm EST.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.