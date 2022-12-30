Jessica Wright shares unseen wedding dress photos in tribute to Vivienne Westwood Mark Wright's sister has some special words for the designer of her wedding dress...

The death of much-loved fashion designer Vivienne Westwood was announced on Thursday evening and many celebrities paid tribute to the 81-year-old and her magnificent creations online.

One star that had a poignant message for the creative talent was former The Only Way is Essex star, Jessica Wright.

The mother-of-one shared a beautiful unseen wedding picture of herself in her show-stopping wedding dress. She captioned the photograph: "So sad to hear about the passing of Dame Vivienne Westwood. Thoughts are with her loved ones. Whilst I obviously didn’t know her personally; I’ll never forget how special her gown made me feel on my wedding day. Thank you Dame Vivienne, you will never be forgotten and your designs will live for eternity @viviennewestwood."

Jessica, 37, married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca in 2021.

The pair, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark Wright, tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat. The raven-haired beauty wore three dresses for her nuptials, her first by Milla Nova, which featured long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt. She then changed into her beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood for the evening reception, which was designed complete with a strapless neckline, a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt. The singer later wore a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Sarah Jessica Parker also wore a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in her role as Carrie Bradshaw

Jess's VW dress really reminded us of the iconic dress the character of Carrie Bradshaw wore in the Sex and the City Movie, which was of course, famously designed by Vivienne.

The dress, worn by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, will be permanently etched in our minds as one of the most ground-breaking bridal frocks ever. The 'Cloud' dress was first seen in the brand's Gold Label collection in 2007 and was actually re-designed for the character of Carrie. The frock featured a corset top in satin and a full skirt with layers of tulle and taffeta. It gave SJP an incredible shape; nipping her in at the waist.

