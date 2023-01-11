Royal engagement ring prices revealed – and one is 161x pricer than average

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How much do royal engagement rings cost? The question may have crossed your mind while admiring the likes of the Princess of Wales' rock from Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla's heirloom from King Charles.

While the official prices have never been released, estimates have revealed that they don't come cheap – not only are they made with impressive diamonds and coloured jewels, but their value is only increased by their royal owner.

The average amount spent on an engagement ring is £2,419, according to Hitched's 2019 National Wedding Survey, but one royal bride's jewellery costs a whopping 161 times more than that! Watch the video or keep scrolling to see who is thought to have the priciest rock, from Meghan Markle to Zara Tindall…

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice has a bespoke engagement ring

When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question to Princess Beatrice, he presented the royal with a stunning 3.5-carat gem with a reported cost of £78,000. Edoardo worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. "He knew he wanted a modern classic," Shaun revealed.

Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla has a huge emerald-cut engagement ring

Queen Consort Camilla was given a beautiful art deco ring by King Charles III and it features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side. It once belonged to the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother, and it has a value of £100,000.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's ring contains Princess Diana's diamonds

Duchess Meghan's dazzling trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond which Prince Harry sourced in Botswana and it is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels which are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. Her incredible five-carat gem is thought to be worth £134,500.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's husband Mike had a bespoke ring made for his royal bride

Zara Tindall's stunning ring from her husband Mike features a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds. It is thought that the low-sitting diamond was specially selected because of Zara's keen sporting career, so it wouldn't get in the way at equestrian events. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, puts the ring's value at around £140,000.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana had an enormous engagement ring

No doubt one of the most famous royal engagement rings of all time, Diana, Princess of Wales selected her own dazzling sapphire ring from Garrard when she got engaged to then-Prince Charles, and it has since gone down in history. The amazing 12-carat, oval-cut jewel is estimated to be worth £390,000.

Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton now wears Princess Diana's former ring

As Princess Kate's engagement ring from Prince William was inherited from Princess Diana, it has the same price tag of £390,000, however, it is believed that with this unique legacy, the precious jewel would almost certainly be worth much more now.

