Boris Johnson's moving family wedding news revealed

Just two years after celebrating his own wedding with Carrie, Boris Johnson is set to attend another family celebration following his eldest daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler's engagement to Patrick Mueller.

While every wedding day is filled with emotion, journalist Lara's will likely be particularly moving given the health woes her art director fiancé has recently overcome. He has been privately battling testicular cancer since the summer of 2022, the Daily Mail reports.

Patrick told the publication: "I'm still processing what happened between getting my testicular cancer diagnosis in early summer and a final clear scan last week."

Patrick must have only proposed very recently, since the couple's exciting news was published in The Times on 14 January.

It read: "The engagement is announced between Patrick, only son of Mr Jürgen Müller and Mrs Johanna Korb-Müller of Giessen, Germany, and Lara Lettice, eldest daughter of Mr Boris Johnson and Ms Marina Wheeler, both of London."

Lara is yet to reveal her engagement ring or comment on her wedding plans, but we're sure they're set to be just as spectacular as her father's.

Former Prime Minister Boris married Carrie – with whom he shares children Romy and Wilfred – in a low-key ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021, followed by a reception in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street.

Carrie looked beautiful in a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos with an elegant floral headband as she celebrated with no more than 30 guests.

A spokesperson for No. 10 revealed that since they had scaled back their celebrations amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, they planned to host another party with family and friends. That took place in July 2022 at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.

Boris was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993, and Marina Wheeler from 1993 to 2020, who is the mother to his children Lara, Milo, Cassia, and Theodore. Boris is also a dad to a daughter called Stephanie who he shares with journalist Helen MacIntyre.

