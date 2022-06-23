Influencer Chessie King chooses £149 sequin dresses for her bridesmaids - and wow! 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Influencer Chessie King finally got married over the weekend and if you've followed all of the action on Instagram, you'll have seen sneak peeks of the big day.

The bride looked absolutely stunning in her white wedding dress (one of four!) which had delicate pearl straps. The BABYHOOD founder wore her hair down, and her makeup looked natural and glowy.

Chessie on her wedding day captured by her friend and bridesmaid Georgia Jones

Chessie had a big group of bridesmaids to support her on her special day, and luckily the influencer had recently compiled a 'wedit' with Never Fully Dressed with all of her bridal favourites.

The bridesmaids, which included style star Georgia Jones and fitfluencer Alice Liveing, wore the sequin strappy 'Mya' dress from Chessie's collection, proving you CAN sparkle even on your best friend's wedding.

Sequin dress, £149, Never Fully Dressed

Alice (above) posted a photo of herself in her bridesmaid dress, and fans rushed to the comments section to swoon. One wrote: "Wow Alice you look stunning, that dress!" While another commented: "Your dress is stunning and you can wear it again."

The dress has a cowl neckline and floaty trim, and you can also buy a cute little capelet to match.

Chessie modelling her 'wedit' bridesmaid dress which she included on her big day

The sparkly dress is such a timeless piece that can be worn year after year! What's more, it's available in sizes 18-24 as well so your curvier bridesmaids will be super happy and feel sparkly and gorgeous.

Video captured the joy from Chessie King's wedding day

Chessie posted a gorgeous video of her special day, and captioned it: "Well that was the most extraordinary 48 hours of our entire existence (this might be dress no.3 of 4… I wore one for every wedding date, then added one)."

