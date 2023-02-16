Ali Wentworth reveals George Stephanopoulos' questionable reaction to wedding gift from Barbara Walters The GMA anchor and The Parent Test host got married in 2001

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for twenty-two years, since 2001, and though it has been two decades since their wedding, there are some things you just don't forget.

You particularly wouldn't forget a gift from, say, the iconic Barbara Walters, and Ali certainly remembers what the late journalist gifted the couple on their nuptials.

Speaking on The View – it was the 20/20 alum who founded the hit talk show and co-hosted with Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos – the Ali's Well That Ends Well author looked back fondly on some of her favorite memories of Barbara.

After host Sara Haines asked her to tell a special story about the visionary journalist, Ali said: "Well, one of them was… she wanted me to be a host on this show, and I said to her, 'Oh I don't know Barbra, you know, I sort of say whatever comes to mind and I'll probably get into a lot of trouble.'"

She then joked: "She goes, 'Well sweetheart that's the point,' and I was like, well, I want to stay married."

Aside from the cheeky throwback about Ali's near-stint as a The View host, she also recalled a story about her and George's wedding.

Ali had some hilarious stories about Barbara

She revealed: "When George and I got married, Barbara gave us this beautiful silver, intricate wine holder," before admitting: "But when we opened it we didn't know what it was."

The mom-of-two added: "We were trying to figure it out, and George ran into Barbara a few days later and he said [that] she said, 'Did you like the present?' He said, 'We did, [but] we didn't know what it was,' which she got very upset about."

Barbara looking fondly at George and Ali during their 2001 wedding in Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City

She then said: "Two days later we got a Burberry blanket with a note that said, 'Maybe George knows what this is!'"

Fans raved about Barbara's cheeky moment, writing in the comments section under the post: "That's awesome!" and: "Just love Barbara Walters," among a string of laughing emojis, as well as: "Hilarious! Just love Ali!"

