Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue reveals close relationship with star's daughter in poignant move The former GMA star was married to the Melrose Place alum for 12 years

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue may have separated, but it's safe to say that the blended family they created during their marriage is still as close-knit as ever.

The former GMA star's daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, have remained on good terms with their mom's ex-husband - and it's so heartwarming to see.

Over the weekend, Annalise took to Instagram to share a photo of Andrew and his son Nate, 26, enjoying a meal out in New York City.

Annalise shared the photo on her Instagram account, alongside two smiling face emojis. The teenager had recently shared a public tribute to Nate - whose film, Senses has been nominated for a number of awards at Cannes this year.

She wrote: "Proud lil sis," on her instagram Stories, while her older sibling Ava wrote: "[applause] for big brother".

Nate shared both posts on his own Instagram Stories in appreciation.

Andrew Shue and his son Nate met with Amy Robach's daughter Annalise

The talented star was both a co-writer and actor in the film, which has been nominated for a number of awards including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.

Alongside a trailer photo for the movie, Nate - who plays the character of Mac in the film - wrote: "So proud".

Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years and prided themselves on their happy, blended family, even writing a book called Better, Together, back in 2021.

Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years

The former couple split after it was revealed back in November that Amy had been having an affair with her then GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes.

The new relationship has not only cost Amy her marriage, but her job too. At the end of January, Amy and T.J. stepped down as their positions as co-anchors on GMA3 after being caught in their affair scandal.

A statement from ABC read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

