Reese Witherspoon has a Legally Blonde moment in vibrant knit and jeans Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed

Reese Witherspoon isn’t shy to reference her former on-screen characters – with her nods to Elle Woods being clear fan favorites. The Hollywood actress took to social media to share yet another Legally Blonde-inspired ensemble. Yep, you guessed it – it's very pink.

Reese Witherspoon splashes out $28million on FOUR new homes

In a comedic clip shared via her Instagram, Reese donned a bold fuchsia knit jumper featuring a classic round neck and long sleeves. She paired the snug piece with some classic American-style blue boyfriend jeans and accessorised with some playful beaded necklaces.

Reese Witherspoon has a total Legally Blonde moment in slick lilac dress

The star wore her wavy blonde locks down loose with a middle parting and debuted a makeup look Elle Woods would approve of. A flawless complexion, a touch of blush and a blossom-pink eyeshadow made for a flirty yet feminine concoction.

Reese Witherspoon shares insight into relationship with daughter Ava with new photos

Reese delighted fans with her ensemble while performing a wholesome skit for her fellow sweet tooths. She captioned a clip of her indulging in some donuts: "Who only eats half?"

Reese Witherspoon looked pretty in pink

As usual, fans adored Reese's girlish aesthetic and penned their positive thoughts online. "Beautiful Reese," one wrote, while another commented: "Oh to be a donut waiting for Reese Witherspoon’s return." A third added: "Cute," and a fourth noted: "You are the best Reese."

Reese recently enthralled fans with yet another Legally Blonde-themed outfit. The Hollywood star took to social media to thank her followers for their support following the publication of her new book, and she looked effortlessly serene while doing so.

The star loves an Elle Woods style moment

The 46-year-old looked simply glowing in a rich candy-pink colored blouse featuring button-down detailing and a classic collar. She paired the feminine shirt with a pair of classic, light blue wash jeans – making for a collected yet playful off-duty ensemble.

Reese Witherspoon's favourite red lipstick is in the Amazon sale

Reese took to Instagram to share her casual look with followers. She captioned her pretty snap: "I cannot thank you all enough for your love and support of Busy Betty! Getting to talk to moms / dads / grandmas and all caregivers about the BUSY brain kids in their life has been so WONDERFUL! Busy Betty is available at the link in my bio."

