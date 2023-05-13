Graham Norton's secret wedding to husband whose identity he'll never reveal

Graham Norton has remained very tight-lipped about his relationship, even after getting married in 2022.

The Graham Norton Show host, 60, is set to commentate Eurovision on 13 May, as well as take up hosting duties alongside Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon, in an event that will attract thousands of fans. Despite the singing competition taking place in Liverpool this year, one person unlikely to attend is his husband, who we imagine will choose to stay at home away from the limelight, supporting Graham from afar.

When did Graham Norton get married?

Graham tied the knot with his mystery partner in July 2022 in his native Cork, Ireland in order to be close to his 90-year-old mother Rhoda Walker. He explained on The Project: "I got married this year and we had our wedding party near to where my mother lives in Ireland just so she could come.

"She wouldn’t have been well enough to come to London so West Cork it was. And it made me very happy."

© Getty Graham Norton has been pictured in colourful suits during red carpet appearances

Rhoda was one of 120 guests who reportedly gathered at the Bantry House, a stately home on Wild Atlantic Way, for the celebrations before heading back to Graham's harbour home in Ahakista.

Although no photos have been released of his nuptials, we imagine Graham looked dapper in a suit, with some of his bolder red carpet looks including a red velvet blazer for the 2020 BAFTAs and a purple suit for the Goodnight, Oscar opening night in 2023.

What has Graham said about his marriage with his husband?

© Getty Bantry House in Ireland where Graham Norton got married

Graham shared an insight into married life with his new husband, describing their relationship as "a pleasant surprise." He said: "It’s good so far, it would be awful if it wasn’t at this stage, just a few months in, I’d like to think that even I could manage a few months.

"I’m from that generation of gays who assumed it was never going to be on the cards. So, one, it’s extraordinary that it can happen, I mean, I never gave up hope of finding the one. If it was a surprise, it was a pleasant surprise."

What has Graham said about his relationships?

© Getty Graham Norton admitted he put his career before relationships

He elaborated on his thoughts on marriage back in 2015, admitting he prioritised work over relationships.

"When I look back at my romantic history, I have to say it’s taken second place to my job. Perhaps I don’t expect my love affairs to last. Or it could just be that I have a low attention span," he said in an interview with the Sunday Mirror.

"Every man – no matter how young or fey – has something of the alpha in him," he added. "So all the things they thought they’d enjoy about going out with me become loathsome in the end because they haven't earned it for themselves. Increasingly, that puts a strain on the relationship."

© Getty Graham Norton previously dated Kristian Seeber

The Irish comedian – who has previously dated music marketing consultant Andrew Smith, fashion consultant Trevor Patterson and RuPaul Drag Race star Kristian Seeber – also suggested he was content being single. "I’ve failed all my relationship exams, and yes it’s a different life, but I’m still living," he told The Guardian.

"You’re far better off finding ways to enjoy the life you’re living than mourning the life you’re not, which is a double whammy of unhappiness."

© TV Times Graham Norton was pictured looking dapper in a suit in 1999

© Getty The TV star opted for bold silver at Comic Aid Comedy Night in 2005

© Getty Sequins ensured all eyes were on Graham at the BAFTAs in 2010

© Getty Graham Norton kept it classic in black back in 2015

© Getty The comedian showed off his casual side at the Soul screening in 2020

