Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing rushed to hospital after breathing difficulties

Made in Chelsea favourite Jamie Laing and his partner Sophie Habboo welcomed a new family member at Christmas, but their latest addition spelt trouble for Jamie.

Jamie, 34, bought Sophie, 29, a long-haired dachshund named Bobbie for Christmas, but the pooch has triggered Jamie's allergies, with Sophie taking to Instagram to share a worrying update.

"Jamie has been in hospital for steroids as it turns out he's allergic to the pup and his asthma has been out of control," she explained.

"So as you can imagine, I've been quite stressed for them. Going to the doctor tomorrow, so we will keep you all updated."

Jamie, who is covering for Mollie King on her Radio 1 show while she's on maternity leave, hasn't commented on his illness, but prior to his hospitalisation shared plenty of sweet snaps of their new puppy.

Jamie Laing posed with Sophie Habboo's new puppy Bobbie

Sophie and Jamie got engaged in December 2021 and are still in the midst of wedding planning.

The couple has been together since April 2019, with Jamie previously telling HELLO! of their relationship: "All I can say is my girlfriend is pretty special and I'm very lucky to have someone like that in my life, she's epic in every single way. I would be a lucky person to spend my life with her."

Sophie and Jamie are planning their wedding

Jamie previously sweetly revealed that he "couldn't be more in love" with his other half.

"I always thought I was going to be this guy who just settled, that I would be in a relationship, I would settle, I would maybe end up cheating at some point – I just thought that was life," he said on The Moments That Made Me podcast.

"But then I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about."

