Kelis breaks silence on Bill Murray dating rumors

In a recent interaction with a fan on Instagram, Kelis broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her alleged romance with actor Bill Murray. The Milkshake singer, currently enjoying a vacation in Greece, was asked by a curious fan to address the swirling allegations.

"Ma'am, would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the fan commented on one of Kelis' sultry vacation posts featuring her posing in a bikini.

With a playful response, Kelis replied, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all," leaving fans to speculate further about the nature of their relationship.

Reports of a potential romance between Kelis, 43, and Bill 72, began to circulate earlier this week, suggesting that the two have been growing close over a period of time.

Bill, a father of six from his previous marriages, has been seen attending several of Kelis' concerts overseas, and reports claim that they have bonded over shared experiences of recent bereavements.

The dating rumors come more than a year after Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, tragically passed away in March 2022 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was just 37 years old. The couple had two children together, son Shepherd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 2. Additionally, Kelis has a son named Knight, 13, from her previous marriage to rapper Nas.

Mike, a talented photographer, revealed his cancer diagnosis to his fans in October 2021, sharing that he had been secretly battling the illness for a year and had been given only 18 months to live.

Meanwhile, Bill has faced his own share of personal loss. He lost his older brother Ed in 2020 and his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021

The Ghostbusters actor is a proud father to sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, from his marriage to Jennifer. He also has two sons, Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, from his first marriage to Margaret Kelly.

After his split from Jennifer in 2008, Bill candidly discussed embracing his single status. In a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, he expressed his desire to have a date for special events but also emphasized the importance of personal growth and self-development.

“It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date… to have someone to bring along [to George Clooney’s wedding],” he said. “But there’s a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something… becoming more connected to myself.”

Bill has recently faced serious allegations of inappropriate behavior on set. In April, the production of the film Being Mortal was temporarily halted after Bill was accused of throwing a glass ashtray at co-star Richard Dreyfuss and threatening the film's female producer. He was also accused of making inappropriate advances towards multiple women during the filming of the movie, helmed by Aziz Ansari.

Bill addressed the allegations the following month, acknowledging that he had a difference of opinion with a female colleague and that something he intended as humorous was not well received. He expressed his regret and maintained that he strives to learn and grow from such experiences.

