Watch: Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

Couples around the country have been queuing up to book their wedding at Dick and Angel Strawbride's stunning French chateau, but it also acts as an incredible backdrop for an engagement – just look at their latest video for proof!

The Escape to the Chateau stars shared an incredible clip of themselves posing for photos with two fans outside Chateau de la Motte Husson before one dropped to his knee to pop the question. After realising what was happening, Angel looked shocked as she hot-footed it out of the frame in order for the cameraman to capture the romantic proposal. Watch the moment in the video below...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge share clip of romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement

"A lovely moment last week at The Chateau! Huge congrats to Ben & Jen on their engagement #repost @ourescapetowales," they captioned the clip, and many of their followers couldn't help but comment on Angel's reaction.

© Rex The couple stopped filming Escape to the Chateau earlier this year

"Angel's nifty on her feet. I think she could be a Strictly contender! Xxxx," joked one fan and a second remarked: "Angel’s reaction is priceless!" Others also praised the beautiful location, writing: "The perfect spot too!" and: "What an amazing opportunity and place to propose!!! Super exciting."

Perhaps the newly-engaged couple will return to Dick and Angel's 19th-century home for their wedding, where they can enjoy a majestic moat, an Art Deco orangery, a walled garden and numerous outbuildings and stables.

© Escape to the Chateau The TV stars' home acts as a wedding venue

In fact, Dick and Angel hosted their own nuptials there back in November 2015. The couple fell in love in 2010 and welcomed their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, before deciding to exchange vows amidst their extensive renovation project, which Angel previously explained left the couple feeling deflated.

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," Angel explained to HELLO!. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge got married at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

"There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay," added the TV star, who wore a vintage midi wedding dress that featured a gorgeous lace cape.

She teamed it with a cherry red manicure and 1940s pin curls, while Dick opted for a colourful outfit consisting of a dark green tweed suit, a purple stripe shirt and a magenta tie.

