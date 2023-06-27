Jon Hamm hints at kids with Anna Osceola as he shares 'mind-numbing' wedding details

Jon Hamm is basking in the glow of being a newlywed, tying the knot with fellow actress Anna Osceola on Sunday after over two years together.

The actor, 52, appeared on the latest episode of the iHeartPodcast "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" to discuss planning his then-upcoming wedding.

VIDEO: Jon Hamm stars in "Maggie Moore(s)"

Of the exhausting process of wedding planning, he said: "[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting.

"All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things. But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week [prior] or so, where this sort of calm settled over me."

MORE: Jon Hamm proposed with a $350k ring that's out of this world

He described letting himself ease more into the process while relishing the fact that he would be marrying the love of his life in front of their loved ones.

© Getty Images Jon and Anna tied the knot over the weekend

He continued: "I was like, oh right, it's great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design, but at the end of the day…I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people – and it's not a very big group of people. It's, well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna."

READ: All we know about Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's relationship

Jon and Anna met on the set of the series Mad Men, which made the former a household name, as she played the receptionist in the coastal resort Don Draper stays at in the show's 2015 finale.

The couple brought their relationship full circle with their recent nuptials, tying the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, aka the very same location where the episode was filmed.

© Getty Images The two have been together for over two years

When asked by restaurateur and host Bruce Bozzi whether the prospect of creating a family with Anna, 35, was in the cards, Jon kept it coy and simply responded: "TBD…TBD."

MORE: Jon Hamm makes rare statement about his future with Anna Osceola

The Black Mirror star further discussed why he wanted to tie the knot with Anna in the first place, especially considering his previous long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt (which lasted from 1997-2015) never ended with a walk down the aisle.

© Getty Images Jon even revealed whether he'd want to have kids with Anna

Jon said: "This is the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase and ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, then 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you."

MORE: Jon Hamm details hilarious Prince William and Kate Middleton encounter

TMZ first broke the news of their wedding, revealing that some of their Mad Men co-stars were also in attendance, with other A-list attendees like Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and the newly married Billy Crudup.

© Getty Images They met on the set of the "Mad Men" series finale in 2015

Though Jon, 52, and Anna, 35, have always been private about their relationship, they have made occasional red carpet appearances together, and were co-stars on the 2022 crime film Confess, Fletch.