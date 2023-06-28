Michelle Keegan is a bronzed goddess in slinky bridesmaid gown

Brassic actress Michelle is the epitome of beauty as in close friend's wedding photos

Michelle Keegan, 36, has shared an album of photographs from her close friend's wedding, and the Brassic actress looked unreal in a bronze slinky dress as she performed her bridesmaid duties.

The first image showed the entire bridal party, with the bride in the middle, Michelle was pictured far left sporting a beaming smile with her white floral bouquet and hair swept back into a ponytail. Two further photos, including a black-and-white candid shot showed Michelle laughing away during the speeches.

"The most perfect day for the most perfect couple. Love you both. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Dodds. Xxx," Michelle captioned the series of snaps.

As well as admiration for the bridesmaid dresses and the day in general, the bride's dress also garnered an array of positive comments online. "The back of that wedding dress is just incredible. Gorgeous couple," and: "The wedding dress is epic," were among the comments.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan with her pals in Ibiza

The star was in Ibiza for the nuptials, along with her husband Mark Wright, and she's shared a few updates from her time on the island.

Michelle posed in a bikini and crochet skirt on a boat in one of the snaps, captioning it: "A little bit of Ibiza magic."

For the pre-wedding celebrations, the brunette beauty was pictured looking effortlessly glam in a floor-length striped maxi dress in neutral and pink tones, teamed with gold jewellery and a chic wide-brimmed fedora hat. She wrote in the caption: "The night before the big day," followed by a chapel emoji.

Mark shared his own pictures from the day, including one of him and his wife, as well as them alongside the newlyweds. The post received over 129,000 likes and an outpouring of love in the comments.

"You two are gorgeous, what a handsome couple the bride and groom are too x," wrote one, and a second added: "Omg that's my kind of dress."

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

When Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015, they shared their wedding album with HELLO!.

The bride chose an exquisite bespoke ivory wedding gown by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride, adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals, featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate Italian veil from Peter Langner.

On the big day, Mark declared his love for his new wife, saying: "Not only are you beautiful, but you are one of the most incredible people I have ever met. You truly are sensational in every single way."

The couple are having a pool installed

The couple reside together in Essex in a megamansion they've taken years to carefully design, renovate and curate.

Their property includes its own gym and party room, plus they are in the process of having a giant outdoor pool installed.

The actress and radio presenter share updates on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 500,000 followers.