Gwen Stefani celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Blake Shelton on July 3 by sharing an unseen video that revealed her son, Kingston's special role on her big day.

The Voice coach took to her Instagram Stories to relive their incredible wedding at Blake's 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch, and in one video she was watched on by her eldest son who dutifully held her bouquet of flowers as she readjusted her stunning gown after exiting a vehicle.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston dotes on his mom in unseen wedding video

Kingston paid close attention so he could assist with whatever his mom needed, and at one point she was seen handing him something so she could be hands-free before taking her bouquet.

Helping his mom remain calm before she walked down the aisle wasn't Kingston's only role in the wedding. He and his brothers, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, also took part in a Bible reading during the ceremony.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani's son Kingston held his mom's bouquet ahead of her wedding to Blake Shelton

"They did a reading. Yeah, they split up first Corinthians 13," Carson Daly – who officiated Gwen and Blake's special day – said on Today following the wedding.

Gwen paid tribute to her sons and new husband with her custom Vera Wang gown, which featured a floor-sweeping veil that was embroidered with all their names. Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang.

The first was a white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction". But for the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorized with statement fishnet tights and white boots.

Gwen and Blake, who met while judging on The Voice in 2014, said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, which is where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

Speaking of the "very small" guest list, Gwen later explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."

Blake later revealed that the couple wrote their own vows – and his included singing his single, We Can Reach the Stars.

© Getty Gwen Stefani with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

Ahead of their first anniversary last year, Gwen opened up about their marriage, telling Ellen: "Marriage itself is just so fun," adding that she "feels very blessed."

She also described her wedding as "one of the greatest moments of my life" on the Tell Me About It podcast, adding: "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."