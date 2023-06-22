Multi-millionaire Gwen Stefani reveals what's made her 'very, very rich' – and the answer may surprise you

Gwen Stefani has an estimated net worth of $160 million – but it's not her music career or other business ventures that have made her "very, very rich".

The Voice coach, 53, is happily married to country superstar, Blake Shelton, and is a doting mom to her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, all of whom she credits with enriching her life more than something of monetary value.

"One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love," she told Glamour.

"And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing."

The Rich Girl singer added: "And I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I'm writing about my love. It's an amazing thing. And I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all of those things are just the most important things and there's no doubt about it."

Gwen and Blake bonded after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014, and both went through their own respective divorces in the summer of 2015, with Blake splitting from Miranda Lambert in July after four years of marriage.

He is now stepfather to Gwen's sons, who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 14 years but split in August 2015 before their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The Bush frontman recently opened up about co-parenting with Gwen, admitting they can have "opposing views" on raising their children. "I think you can go one of two ways," he said during an appearance on the Not So Hollywood podcast.

"You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how it goes. Or you can just parent. I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

He continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process.

"I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."

Gavin added: "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

"The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."

