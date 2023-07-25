Stacey Solomon leaves fans in tears with moving Joe Swash's wedding video

The Loose Women star and the EastEnders actor have been married for one year

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marked their first wedding anniversary by reminiscing about their big day, which took place at their family home, Pickle Cottage.

The loved-up couple – who are parents to children Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as Stacey's children Leighton and Zachary and Joe's son Harry – appeared to sit in the garden as they watched their wedding video projected onto a big screen.

The clip showed EastEnders star Joe standing at the altar pouring his heart out to Stacey in his wedding vows. And with tears in his eyes and his voice breaking, it's safe to say it was a very emotive speech.

© Instagram The couple got married at their home, Pickle Cottage

He said, in part: "Stacey, you are the love of my life. You are my soulmate. I promise to love, to protect you, to look after you and our family. I will never let you down, I'll always have your back, even when you're wrong.

"I adore you, I did from the very moment that I met you seven years ago in Australia. And here we are now, with our kids and our family and our loved ones, and I can't believe how lucky I am to have you."

Loose Women star Stacey looked stunning in her Verona Bridal off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a corset bodice, finished with flowers in her long blonde hair. She wrote in the caption: "One year down, forever to go.

© Instagram Stacey decorated the property with lots of white flowers

"Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it’s been a whole year. We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time. This was my favourite part (and the boy's speeches.) It was even more magical than I remembered. To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you."

Love Island's Maura Higgins shared crying emojis alongside the message: "This is so beautiful," while another wrote: "Awww Joe getting all welled up is just the sweetest! Happy anniversary!!"

"I'm not crying just something in my eye. 2 beautiful people made for each other xx," a third remarked and a fourth added: "Not me sobbing after 3 secs."

The pair began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve. However, they delayed their wedding after falling pregnant with their daughter Rose, stating they wanted to share their big day with all of their children.

Stacey and Joe had planned to tie the knot in 2021

Coincidentally, Stacey later revealed she was pregnant with baby Belle on her wedding day!

The couple got married on Sunday 24 July 2022 in front of the likes of Stacey's close friend and cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch and her co-star Denise Welch.

The couple's children all had special roles in the wedding, with Stacey's eldest sons walking her down the aisle while Rex and Harry were also best men. Rose was a flower girl and Stacey made sure they had matching mother-daughter outfits, including bow pumps.

"Rose's dress is being made from the off-cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes," she wrote at the time.

