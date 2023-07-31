Princess Rajwa just copied mother-in-law Queen Rania with £10k royal wedding guest outfit

Queen Rania is a fashion icon, which means she doesn't just have thousands of royal fans taking inspiration from her wardrobe, but also her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa.

Just weeks after Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif married Rania's son Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan on 1 June 2023, she was spotted attending another royal wedding in Jordan. Looking elegant in a black draped dress, Rajwa was pictured looking deep in conversation with her husband and the bride and groom Talal Al-Saleh and Dana Sishan.

As she turned to look at her fellow wedding guests, Rajwa shared a glimpse at her colourful earrings from Stephen Webster. The 'Love Me Love Me Not' drop earrings are made from 18ct white gold and feature half butterfly wings in a striking blue with black opalescent and black diamond pavè.

Retailing for £9,950, they also come in Green Agate, Hematite and Pink Opal – the latter of which has been previously spotted on Queen Rania. In May, Queen Rania rocked the pastel pink versions for Prince Hashem's high school graduation.

Rajwa wore her brunette hair in loose curls that fell past her shoulders while her husband looked suave in a black suit as they sat at a table overlooking city lights. Princess Alia Al Hussein captioned the wedding snap: "Praise be to God for family gatherings and good occasions."

She added: "May God Bless all our loved ones. Thank God for all the happy family occasions from left to right Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein, Aoun Juma'a my niece. Aisha, you were the precious Dana and my son Talal. May Allah protect all loved ones."

Queen Rania and Rajwa-Al-Saif have been spotted in similar accessories in the past

The bride had her back to the camera so her wedding dress was obscured by her chair, but her heavily embellished veil could be seen draped over her elegant updo.

The wedding wouldn't be the first time that Rajwa channelled her royal in-laws when it came to her accessories. Shortly after announcing her engagement in August 2022, the 29-year-old was spotted in Rania's eye-catching earrings alongside her bold Sara Roka skirt and pear-cut Harry Winston engagement ring.

© Shutterstock Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif announced their engagement in August 2022

The earrings, which were also from Stephen Webster, were part of the Magnipheasant collection and boasted yellow diamonds and pavé white diamonds which retailed for around £26,300.

