Richard Osman's wife Ingrid is a Barbie babe in unconventional hot pink outfit

The Pointless host shared a photo of the Doctor Who actress in Barbie pink

Richard Osman jumped on the Barbie bandwagon this week as he enjoyed a screening of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film with his wife Ingrid Oliver.

Like thousands of others across the country, Ingrid chose to dress up for the occasion, donning a hot pink outfit as she posed inside a life-sized Barbie box – but it wasn't the outfit we were expecting. Holding her hands in two peace signs, Ingrid sported a wide grin as her brunette hair fell in a straight style past her shoulders.

Instead of channelling the blonde bombshell in a cute mini dress or chic trouser suit, the 46-year-old wore casual black jeans teamed with a sporty long-sleeved fuschia jumper with white stripes.

"If you're going to watch Barbie in West London, the only rational clothing choice is the Fulham training kit. Proud of @ingrid_oliver for representing," Richard captioned his Instagram post.

Several of his followers praised Ingrid's outfit, writing: "She’s a real babe!" and: "Looking gorgeous xx," while others poked fun at the couple. "I hope you have one on too Mr Osman," quipped a third, and a fourth remarked: "She must love you to don that haha."

WATCH: Richard Osman reveal sweet way he met his famous partner

The Pointless host and the Doctor Who actress met while filming an episode of BBC gameshow, House of Games. Richard admitted he "fancied her" and was "trying not to flirt" while hosting the show, but romance blossomed after Sir Michael Pinchent helped set them up with a wine date in the park, and the rest was history!

The couple met on House of Cards

They got married in a "magical" ceremony in December 2022, with Richard sharing the exciting news by posting a photo of the newlyweds emerging from the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, a country house in West Sussex which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

"The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy," he wrote.

The Pointless star and the Doctor Who actress got married in 2022

The snap, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of Adloree, showed their ceremony took place in a room featuring arches, gilded paintings and chandeliers. Clutching onto his bride's hand, Richard looked dapper in a royal blue three-piece suit, a black tie and a red boutonniere.

Ingrid also looked incredible in a mermaid wedding dress with vintage puff sleeves, a long train and a low V-neck. Adding a few classic touches, she accessorised with a two-strand pearl necklace and matching drop earrings.

