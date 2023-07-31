Christine Lampard models slinky wedding guest dress and cascading hair for lavish oceanside nuptials

Christine Lampard looked glamorous as she joined her husband Frank Lampard at fellow footballer Ashley Cole's lavish Italian wedding to Sharon Canu.

The Loose Women star jetted to the five-star hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli near Rome to witness the oceanside ceremony, which concluded with an explosion of colourful smoke bombs. They then enjoyed an after-party with a live orchestra, giant floral instalments and a firework display.

Christine looked beautiful in a bright blue dress with a sultry one-shouldered neckline, a ruched bodice and a leg split that showed off her silver heels. She pulled her wavy brunette hair to one side and added minimal silver jewellery while Frank looked dapper in a grey suit and coordinating pale blue shirt.

"A beautiful wedding in such a beautiful place!" Christine wrote next to a series of Instagram photos, and fans were quick to comment on her outfit. "You look stunning," remarked one, and a second added: "Great pictures, a beautiful bride and love your dress." A third commented: "Frank looks like the next James Bond!"

They joined the likes of Sam Faiers and John Terry at the star-studded celebrations, which saw Ashley wear a black suit, shirt and tie, while Sharon looked stunning in a strapless wedding dress with a corset bodice and puff off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The bride wore her hair in an intricate updo leaving the front sections curled to frame her face.

The night before, Ashley and Sharon had invited guests to a pre-wedding pizza party, which was documented by Sam on Instagram. Outdoor tables were set with red and white picnic-style place settings with fairy lights overhead and chefs working with the pizza oven.

Sam wore a one-shouldered floral dress for the occasion while the bride looked gorgeous in a simple bridal white halterneck gown and her hair in loose curls.

The couple met in 2014 shortly after his move to AS Roma and they have since welcomed two children: Jaxon, six, and Grace, four. Ashley – who was previously married to Cheryl from 2006 to 2010 – proposed in 2022, with Sharon sharing a snap of the couple kissing next to the caption: "The easiest 'yes' I've ever said."

The sunny climate of the destination wedding was a stark contrast to Christine and Frank's nuptials in 2015. The couple chose to exchange just days before Christmas at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge followed by a reception at the private members' club The Arts Club.

Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby were just some of the stars on the guest list, which sadly didn't include Frank's mother Pat who passed away from pneumonia in 2008. Christine later told her Loose Women co-stars that Frank's wedding speech was very emotional as he remembered his late mother. "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech," she said.

Similar to Sharon, Christine chose a fishtail wedding dress with lace detailing. Designed by Suzanne Neville, it featured a cinched-in waist with a satin belt, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a low chignon and added a veil trimmed with lace.

