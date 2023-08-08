Ageless Lorraine Kelly models regal wedding dress and sharp bob in unearthed photos

Lorraine Kelly has shared a handful of photos of her wedding with Steve Smith and admitted she thought her gown, which she described as a "Princess Diana bouffant thing", was a "big mistake."

Now, the TV host has surprised fans by posing in another regal wedding dress modelled after Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown in unearthed photos. Lorraine smiled for the camera in the puff-sleeve dress trimmed with lace, with a ruffled neckline and bow detailing.

While it didn't boast the same 25-foot train as the Princess' 1981 version, she added a similar tiara, veil and drop bouquet of flowers. She even smiled at a photo of King Charles in one black and white snap!

Lorraine proved she hasn't aged a day, as she looked practically identical with an upturned nose, soft smile and big eyes. The one marked difference was her hairstyle, which had been chopped into a short, straight brunette bob with her fringe swept to the side – an edgy style compared to the caramel highlights, elegant curls and bangs she sports today.

© Instagram The TV star wore a Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress to marry Steve in 1992

She reshared the photos alongside the caption: "Omfg - that was when we had a lovely local lady to make a version of Diana’s wedding dress!"

"Aww you look beautiful xx," wrote one fan, and another added: "Hi you look great Lorraine… Really good pictures."

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve met while working at TV-am

Lorraine met cameraman Steve Smith at the TV-am office and they tied the knot in a "tiny" ceremony at Mains Castle in Dundee on 5 September 1992.

The bride wore a gown with an embellished bodice, bow sleeves and a full skirt which she said was "ghastly" compared to her husband's traditional kilt.

The couple share daughter Rosie

Speaking of her outfit at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners, she said: "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Instead of shopping for a custom-made dress, Lorraine revealed she found her gown in the sale! "I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake," she told Woman and Home.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She wore her hair in an updo with her fringe loose and added a white hair accessory that secured her veil in place.

The 63-year-old has been married for over 30 years and previously shared her secrets to a happy marriage. She told Femail: "I say don’t take each other for granted and make each other laugh."

DISCOVER: Lorraine Kelly inundated with support after elderly mother is rushed to hospital