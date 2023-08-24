Dylan Dreyer dishes on surprising behavior at wedding to husband Brian Fichera weeks into new Today gig

The Today 3rd Hour host has been married to the NBC cameraman since 2012

After months of what can be hectic wedding planning, all brides want is to let loose and look forward to their life with their new husband, and Dylan Dreyer did just that!

The Today Show host married fellow NBC staffer, cameraman, writer, and producer Brian Fichera in 2012, and the two have since welcomed three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, Oliver, three, and Russell "Rusty," one.

When the meteorologist got married, it was a whirlwind time in her life – she had a new husband and a new job! – and so when she hit the dance floor, she went all out.

Dylan took a trip down memory lane with People, and reminisced about one of her favorite moments of her wedding: her and Brian's final dance.

"At the end of our wedding the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay," she first recalled.

"We have no connection to the song," she admitted, however she added: "But it was absolutely perfect."

Dylan didn't hesitate to enjoy and soak up the special moment, and she further recalled: "I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness."

She endearingly noted: "We just totally absorbed the last moment of our perfect day!"

At the time of her wedding in October 2012, it had only been a month since Dylan joined the NBC family as host of Weekend Today, which she has since left in favor of 3rd Hour.

The 3rd Hour host and her husband celebrated their tenth anniversary last year, and today they spend their time between their home base of New York City, where they have a downtown Manhattan apartment and their vacation home in New England.

This summer, however, they left both behind in favor of an epic summer vacation, to Sicily, Italy, with Brian's side of the family.

Though the family vacation was off to a tough start after their airline lost much of their luggage, all of Dylan's sun-filled photos from Sicily proved there was nothing like pool time, impressive sights, tons of plates of pasta, and more of what Italy had to offer couldn't fix.

